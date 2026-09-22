Dave Roberts Officially Announces When Shohei Ohtani Will Return to Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani will be activated off the 15-day injured list before Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

That is the first day he's eligible to return.

“Unless I hear otherwise," Roberts said before Tuesday's series opener against the Padres, "he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will be activated for tomorrow’s game. #Dodgers #Padres — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 22, 2026

With Ohtani being activated on Wednesday, he will have five regular-season games to get up to speed before the postseason. Roberts said recently he expects Ohtani to play every day as he ramps up to being ready for October.

“Absolutely," Roberts said. "He’ll need those live at-bats."

Roberts said Ohtani is "considerably better" than he was before the IL stint, adding "if he was a 5 [out of 10] before, he's probably an 8 or 9 now."

Over the weekend, the manager discussed how Ohtani would likely have to play through discomfort for the remainder of the season.

“I think there’s a difference between discomfort and pain. Is it 100%? Probably not. Is it better than it was a week ago? Yes," Roberts said.

“Honestly I think that’s just a better question for Shohei to give more specifics, but I do think that when he’s activated it’s going to be the best physical place he’s been in in quite some time.”

Dave Roberts Still Weighing Batting Order With Shohei Ohtani Returning

While Ohtani has consistently hit leadoff for the Dodgers since midway through the 2024 season, Roberts said he's still deciding how his lineup will look.

Mookie Betts' recent surge has him as a candidate to remain in the leadoff spot. Roberts said it could come down to matchups, meaning Ohtani would lead off against right-handers and Betts would lead off against lefties.

In that situation, Ohtani would likely hit second behind Betts against lefties.

If Ohtani looks like himself out the gate, though, he could overtake Betts as the everyday leadoff hitter.

Dave Roberts Announces Blake Snell's Next Start

In addition to Ohtani, Roberts had good news on Snell, who threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is expected to pitch on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants in his final start of the regular season.

Snell exited his last start on Sept. 16 after one inning due to groin tightness, and there was immediate concern about his status moving forward.

However, Snell has progressed well, and is now lined up to start the penultimate game of the regular season before likely pitching Game 3 of the Dodgers' first postseason series behind Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

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