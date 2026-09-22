Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Rivalry Series vs Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers' magic number to clinch a bye for the first round of the postseason is 3. They will try to do so against the San Diego Padres, who would love nothing more than to play spoiler against their National League West rivals.

The Padres (.850) and Dodgers (.818) rank first and second, respectively, in MLB in OPS this month. Thus, the three starting pitchers the Dodgers are sending to the mound this series will have their work cut out for them.

Padres vs Dodgers Pitching Probables

Tuesday, Sept. 22: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Michael King

Wrobleski will start two of the Dodgers' final six games of the regular season, then likely shift to the bullpen come October. The next run the left-hander allows will be the first any team has scored against him since Sept. 6. King is the Padres' ace — a good test of Wrobleski's stamina. He's already set a career high in innings for a single season (136.1).

Wednesday, Sept. 23: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. LHP Robbie Ray

Shohei Ohtani is eligible to return from the injured list for this game. If he's anywhere in the lineup, it will overshadow anything that happens on the mound. Yamamoto has one last chance to polish his National League Cy Young Award credentials in this game. He's 14-8 with a 2.51 ERA in 27 starts and 179 innings.

Thursday, Sept. 24: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. RHP Nick Pivetta

Glasnow's five starts since he returned from his annual trip to the injured list have been inconsistent. He's 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA against a mix of good and bad lineups. This is his first start against the Padres since last year, when he scuffled (0-1, 5.00 ERA) in two head-to-head starts. Call it a worthy postseason tune-up.

How to Watch Padres vs Dodgers September 22-24

First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, TBS (out-of-market only), and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, MLB Network and in the MLB app.

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