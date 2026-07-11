Phillies' Zack Wheeler Rightfully Turns Down Late All-Star Game Invitation

With just two games left on the calendar for the Philadelphia Phillies before the All-Star break, the team is seeking to finish strong against the Detroit Tigers. However, while the team has been focused on winning, there has been another story regarding their ace and the All-Star festivities.

Coming off a terrible start to the season that could have ended their playoff hopes before the summer months even started, the Phillies’ turnaround has been remarkable this season.

After being 10 games under the .500 mark, they have since turned things around and have been hovering right around 10 games over of late. A major reason for their success has been their veteran core that has numerous All-Stars that will be representing the team at home in the Mid-Summer Classic.

With a plethora of All-Stars, along with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber being in the Home Run Derby, it should be a fun time for Phillies fans. However, there has been a lot of drama surrounding Zack Wheeler making the team.

As one of the best pitchers in baseball for the last several years and considering how he has pitched this year, it was shocking that he didn’t make the team. Now, with the game just days away, the league finally offered him a spot. However, Wheeler made the right decision and turned them down after feeling and being disrespected.

Wheeler Turns Down MLB

The league reached out to Zack Wheeler last night offering to add him to the NL All-Star team as a replacement. He declined. “I'm not gonna be disrespected,” he said. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) July 11, 2026

There has certainly been a lot of talk about the veteran starter for the Phillies not being selected to the All-Star Game, and the league has certainly taken notice. In what can be seen as a move to save face, it’s not surprising that, with all of the backlash, they offered him a spot.

However, credit has to go to Wheeler for feeling disrespected by the league and not accepting the invitation at this point. The right-hander should have been on the team to begin with, and the MLB has really fumbled this situation.

Heading into his start on Sunday, Wheeler has totaled a (9-1) record and 2.28 ERA. Those are numbers of an All-Star, and he could very well end up being in the NL Cy Young conversation as well.

Despite missing some time to start the year, he has been fantastic since coming back and is a major reason why the team has turned things around. Wheeler certainly has every right to feel disrespected by the league, and his declining the invitation this late in the game is justified.