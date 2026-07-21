Dodgers vs Phillies Game on Tuesday Won't Start on Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday, July 21, has been delayed due to inclement weather.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. However, that has now been pushed back due to rain.

Heavy rain has been coming down at Citizens Bank Park since the early afternoon in Philadelphia. Now, the game has officially entered a delay.

Rain still coming down but not at the downpour level of a few minutes ago. Expected to pass in time for game to start at or near on time pic.twitter.com/v36Ud7QFGh — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 21, 2026

The Phillies still expect Tuesday night's game to be played.

"Tonight's game will begin in a delay. We expect conditions to improve and plan to play tonight's game," the Phillies announced in a statement.

"A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area. Please do not travel until conditions are safe and you are able to do so."

ATTN FANS: Tonight's game will begin in a delay. We expect conditions to improve and plan to play tonight's game.



A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area. Please do not travel until conditions are safe and you are able to do so. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 21, 2026

When Will Dodgers vs Phillies Start on Tuesday?

This will be updated when a new start time is announced.

Multiple MLB Games Postponed on Tuesday Due to Rain

Two scheduled games on Tuesday have already been postponed due to rain.

In New York, the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates game has been postponed and rescheduled for a doubleheader on Wednesday. It's the second Yankees game to be postponed in four days, with Saturday's game against the Dodgers also being canceled due to rain.

Additionally, in Boston, the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles game has been postponed due to rain.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Tuesday's game, selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes and optioning right-hander Landon Knack.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, catcher Will Smith was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Preview on Tuesday

The Dodgers are looking to even up the series against the Phillies after losing Monday's game, 10-7.

It's set to be a great pitching matchup, with left-hander Justin Wrobleski facing off against right-hander Zack Wheeler.

Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings this season. Wheeler is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA across 93 innings of work.

Here's how the Dodgers are lining up against Wheeler:

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Alex Call, LF Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Here's how the Phillies are lining up against Wrobleski:

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Edmundo Sosa, LF J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, RF Derek Hill, CF Bryson Stott, 2B

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