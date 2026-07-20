Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Heavyweight Series vs Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers (63-37) just took two of three games against the New York Yankees, and remain the best team in baseball by half a game over the Milwaukee Brewers.

As for the Phillies (55-45), they're coming off a series loss against the lowly New York Mets. They're currently in second place in the National League East and hold the second wild-card spot.

The Dodgers and Phillies already met once this year at Dodger Stadium, with LA taking two of three games.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Probables

Monday, July 20: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies have the major pitching advantage this series, but especially in the opener with All-Star starting pitcher and Cy Young candidate Cristopher Sanchez on the mound against right-hander Emmet Sheehan.

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA across 17 starts (82.1 innings) this season. After struggling for most of the first half, he did end on a high note, allowing five runs (four earned) over his last three starts, totaling 14.2 innings.

As for Sanchez, he went 11-4 in the first half with a 2.62 ERA and 144 strikeouts to 25 walks over 127.1 innings (20 starts).

He did stumble a bit going into the break, though, allowing 16 runs over his last four starts (22.1 innings) for a 6.45 ERA.

Tuesday, July 21: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Eric Lauer takes the mound in the second game looking to continue his strong performance for the Dodgers.

The left-hander acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in May has gone 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA across 40.1 innings with LA.

While he was recently considered a potential trade candidate for the Dodgers, following Shohei Ohtani's removal from the rotation, he likely won't be going anywhere until he hits free agency this offseason.

As for Wheeler, he's been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball this year, going 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 93.1 innings.

He faced the Dodgers in May and had arguably his worst start of the year against them, allowing four runs over six innings.

Wheeler was initially snubbed as an All-Star this year, and then rejected the late invite because he felt "disrespected." That opened the door for Justin Wrobleski to earn his first career All-Star nod.

Wednesday, July 22: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Aaron Nola

Speaking of Wrobleski, he's taking the mound in the series finale looking to pick up where he left off after a dominant first half.

Wrobleski went 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings, and was arguably the team's most consistent pitcher throughout the first half.

He faced the Phillies (opposite Wheeler) on May 29, firing seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts.

As for Aaron Nola, he's having a rough year, sporting a 3-7 record and a 5.68 ERA over 103 innings (20 starts).

He's allowed at least two runs in his last 13 starts and all but two of them this season.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies July 20-22

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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