Dodgers Lineup vs White Sox: Shohei Ohtani Status Revealed Amid Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back into the win column and even their series against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Dodgers dropped Friday's series opener, 8-2, behind a seven-run fifth inning by the White Sox that put the game away.

The Dodgers offense mustered just two runs in the second inning on a Santiago Espinal single, and were shut down the rest of the way.

Shohei Ohtani didn't play on Friday as he's dealing with left knee inflammation. Manager Dave Roberts was hopeful that he'd be back in the lineup on Saturday.

“He just got treated [today],” Roberts said after Friday's game. “So talking to the training staff just right now, I’m optimistic. But I want to get him through tonight, get him here, go through some semblance of a workout, getting his body ready, and then we’ll go from there.”

Ohtani is back.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Dodgers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season.

Yamamoto is 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA across 77.1 innings this year, striking out 73 while walking 15.

Yamamoto has been especially dominant as of late, allowing just three runs over his last four starts (27.1 innings) for a 0.99 ERA. He's coming off eight innings of one-run ball against the Los Angeles Angels in his most recent start.

Opposite Yamamoto will be White Sox right-hander Sean Burke, who carries a 3.88 ERA across 69.2 innings this season. Burke has made 13 appearances on the year, 10 of them starts and three of them coming behind an opener.

In his most recent outing behind an opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, he allowed three runs over 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts and five walks.

How to Watch Dodgers vs White Sox on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox on Saturday, June 13 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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