Dodgers Lineup vs White Sox: Shohei Ohtani Out With Knee Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox, who have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season.

The White Sox enter the weekend series at 36-31, sitting in first place in the American League Central.

As for the Dodgers, they're 44-25, eight games up on the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

There was some major concern on Thursday night after Shohei Ohtani left the Dodgers' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates with left knee inflammation.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts said he believed Ohtani could be back in the lineup on Friday.

That isn't the case.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Alex Call, LF Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Miguel Rojas, 2B Max Muncy, 3B Santiago Espinal, DH Chuckie Robinson, C

With Ohtani out, Espinal is getting the start at designated hitter.

Additionally, Robinson is getting his first start of the year after being called up when Will Smith went on the injured list. He's catching instead of Dalton Rushing, who's getting a day off after starting five consecutive games while Smith's status was up in the air.

Dodgers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener.

After a rough start to the year, Sasaki has been dominant as of late, sporting a 1.48 ERA over his last four starts (24.1 innings).

Sasaki is coming off his best start in MLB as he pitched seven shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He has a 4.03 ERA across 58 innings this season.

Opposite Sasaki will be White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay, who's 5-1 with 4.40 ERA across 61.1 innings this season.

He struggled in his last start, allowing six runs across four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, he hadn't allowed more than two runs in six consecutive starts.

How to Watch Dodgers vs White Sox on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox on Friday, June 12 is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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