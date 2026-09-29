Dodgers Manager Raves About Elly De La Cruz Amid Rumors Regarding His Future

From a pure talent standpoint, few within Major League Baseball compare to Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz.

The 24-year-old possesses a rare blend of power and athleticism. It’s plainly visible for even the most casual baseball fan to see whenever he takes the field.

Simply put, De La Cruz’s talent pops off the screen at a level where Cooperstown could come calling one day with continued success.

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw this star power up close and personal late in the 2026 regular season.

In six September games against the Dodgers, De La Cruz accrued nine hits in 25 at-bats. This included four homers and two doubles.

Suffice it to say, but his performance raised more than a few eyebrows — including those of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“He’s definitely had a lot of success against us,” Roberts said in response to a question regarding De La Cruz potentially auditioning for the Dodgers. “I still recall that homer he hit off [Noah] Syndergaard here. I know him enough through All-Star Games and things like that, that he likes the big stage, he wants to play against the best and against us, he certainly performs. I think there’s a lot of willing takers for that person and talent.

“It’s nice to win games against those guys and still kind of be a fan and marvel at what he can do on a baseball field. He’s very impressive.”

There’s been ongoing commentary within fan circles that De La Cruz may be intrigued at the thought of playing in Los Angeles one day. Los Angeles certainly is no stranger to seeking elite talent at the highest level. De La Cruz in theory would help usher in a new era of Dodgers baseball as the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani age.

Even more exciting for those dreaming of De La Cruz, he’s far from a finished product. It’s somewhat scary to think how good he could become with better talent surrounding him.

There’s no indication the Reds could move off their franchise player. He currently has three more arbitration years before becoming a free agent in 2030.

Having said that, if there’s one organization equipped with the resources, prospect capital and cachet needed to pull off a blockbuster deal down the road, it’s the Dodgers.

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