Dodgers Notes: 3 Dream Offseason Moves, Eric Lauer Contract Projection, Elly De La Cruz to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have many different avenues they can go down this offseason in an effort to get back to the World Series, but three moves are out there that would immediately turn things into a dream scenario for LA.

The potential moves don't just set the Dodgers up to get back to the 2027 World Series, but would position them for another dynasty-type run.

In other news, left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, who was acquired by the Dodgers in mid-May in an effort to strengthen a hampered rotation, responded by turning around an abysmal start to the season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Lauer provided 72 innings for LA (and the Dodgers won the first nine games he made an appearance in) and now has a new contract projection as he tests the free agent market.

Finally, a move that would surely contribute to a dream offseason for the Dodgers is to make a trade for Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. Not only does the 24-year-old play a premium position (shortstop), but he is coming off his best season in MLB, hitting .283 with an OPS+ of 145, nearly 50% higher than league average.

Former MLB general manager and current insider for The Athletic Jim Bowden recently spoke on 97.1 The Fan's D-Mac and Reiter regarding a potential blockbuster deal, saying he "absolutely" believes the Reds could trade De La Cruz.

"Does it make sense? Sure," Bowden said. "For the Reds, what makes sense, like the Nationals with [James] Wood and [CJ] Abrams, they should be trying to sign these guys. But if you can't, don't let them get to free agency or a year from free agency. Trade them now while you can get a huge package and can get a competitive team. This kind of trade makes sense for the Reds and the Dodgers. The Dodgers need to be thinking about their next superstar player."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Dream Offseason: 3 Moves That Would Change Everything

Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 2-Year, $19 Million Deal in Free Agency

Elly De La Cruz to Dodgers? Trade Rumors Heating Up Ahead of Free Agency

3 Internal Candidates to Solve One of the Dodgers' Biggest Problems

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Rumors are heating up that the Reds could trade Elly De La Cruz this offseason👀👀



Would you want to see the Dodgers go all in for him? Would you keep any player off limits?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JYTRdNI7Fh — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 2, 2026

One year ago today, the Dodgers became the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to win consecutive World Series Championships. pic.twitter.com/3r9uMBrtsc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2026

Happy birthday, Fernando. We miss you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gbhe8R66U5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 1, 2026

One year ago today, Andy Pages made an ABSURD catch to send Game 7 into extra innings. 😱🔥



Still one of the most incredible moments in Dodgers history. pic.twitter.com/EBDSiP5bMY — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) November 1, 2026

Brusdar Graterol shared video on his Instagram Story showing him throwing at the Dodgers’ complex as he enters free agency.



After injuries kept him out of the majors in 2026, it’s good to see him putting in work. Would you bring Brusdar back?#Dodgers #BlueDynasty pic.twitter.com/4GnhWM410t — Blue Dynasty (@D_BlueDynasty) November 1, 2026

The following teams are expected to be among the suitors for Tarik Skubal in free agency, per @Feinsand



- Mets

- Dodgers

- Tigers

- Blue Jays

- Cubs



(https://t.co/09OE6p0wog) pic.twitter.com/57r7Iye8EW — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 1, 2026

Sixty years ago today, Sandy Koufax became the first three-time winner of the Cy Young Award.



The 1966 season also netted his third pitching Triple Crown with 27 wins, 317 strikeouts and a career-best 1.73 ERA. https://t.co/tAYsOVJs9w pic.twitter.com/0TT2uNNpAL — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 2, 2026

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