Dodgers Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 2-Year, $19 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seven pitchers who hit free agency this week. While Tarik Skubal is by far the biggest name, there are two other left-handed starting pitchers who should garner interest in free agency.

One of them is Kris Bubic, who joined the Dodgers at the trade deadline and only made a handful of appearances with LA. The other is Eric Lauer, who joined the Dodgers in mid-May and became a crucial member of the team's rotation.

The Dodgers acquired Lauer after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed the Dodgers to maintain their six-man rotation, and ended up revitalizing his career in LA.

Lauer went 5-0 across his first nine outings in LA with a 2.96 ERA. He then struggled later in the year before going on the injured list with an elbow injury.

Still, Lauer proved he could be a trusted member of a big-league rotation. Because of it, he's been projected to earn a two-year, $19.4 million in free agency, per Spotrac.

Should the Dodgers Bring Eric Lauer Back?

While Lauer played a critical role in LA's success in 2026, it's hard to imagine him returning. The Dodgers have plenty of starting pitching depth, and are unlikely to pay Lauer as much as he could receive from a starting-pitching-needy team.

Lauer is still just 31 years old, putting him in great position for a multi-year deal. The veteran would be a great option for a team in need of a fourth or fifth starter.

Lauer was initially drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He debuted with San Diego in 2018 before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2020 season.

After four seasons with Milwaukee, Lauer bounced around the league and even spent some time in Korea. He the returned to MLB with the Blue Jays, and had a great 2025 season before struggling in 2026, leading to his DFA.

Eric Lauer Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is Lauer does not re-sign with the Dodgers. Instead, he'll sign a two- or three-year deal with a team in need of starting pitching, likely in the $10 million AAV range.

After being DFA'd by the Blue Jays, Lauer was just hoping to be able to find a new home in MLB. Now, thanks to the Dodgers, he'll cash in as a free agent.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.