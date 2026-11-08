Dodgers Notes: 3 Trade Candidates, Tarik Skubal Update, Starting Rotation Projection

The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of free agents this offseason, but three trade candidates have been presented as the offseason movement will likely continue. Some moves appear more obvious than others, but all three would help the Dodgers out in 2027 if they went from a hypothetical to an actual move.

In other news, the most important free agent this offseason is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. The southpaw is projected by some to make close to $500 million this offseason, but according to team insider Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers are "unlikely" to offer him what would be a record-breaking deal, surpassing that of a teammate in the rotation.

"Skubal could set the record for the highest-paid pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract. If so, the Dodgers are unlikely to meet that mark — at least in terms of years," Woo wrote. "Andrew Friedman was wary of mega long-term deals last winter, preferring to extend the organization’s competitive window as long as possible. He’s sure to feel that way again. And that’s without factoring in the financial uncertainty of the expiring collective bargaining agreement and the federal investigation surrounding owner Mark Walter."

Finally, the starting rotation for 2027 was projected assuming the team does not retain Skubal. The Dodgers have had one of the most talented group of hurlers for the past few seasons, and while 2026 was no different, it was hard to get the stars to consistently align in terms of health.

Yamamoto pitched to the tune of a 2.53 ERA over a career-high 185 innings and posted a 5.9 bWAR, also a career-high. It was more than enough to earn his second All-Star nod in his three MLB seasons.

Blake Snell made just nine regular season starts and Tyler Glasnow made 13, but both have established their talent when healthy. Staying on the mound, however, has been an issue for both, but 2027 will hopefully include more innings.

Another mainstay of the rotation who unfortunately had injuries get the better of him was superstar Shohei Ohtani. He only made 14 starts but did so with a 1.79 ERA and looking like a Cy Young award candidate before he was shut down for the second half of 2026.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

3 Dodgers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason, From Obvious to Bold

Dodgers 'Unlikely' to Offer Tarik Skubal Record-Breaking Contract: Report

Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Starting Rotation: Who Replaces Tarik Skubal?

Why Josue De Paula May Not Be the Dodgers' Everyday Left Fielder in 2027

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are reportedly "unlikely" to offer Tarik Skubal a record-breaking contract in terms of total dollars this offseason😳😳😳



The Dodgers would prefer to give him the record for highest AAV on a shorter-term deal...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7BJ6kEOmMg — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 7, 2026

Good luck in the NWSL Playoffs, @weareangelcity! pic.twitter.com/cfhHZjhIOx — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 7, 2026

Describe this Dodgers season in ONE word. pic.twitter.com/ABoJxqyxrF — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) November 7, 2026

You can NEVER have too much starting pitching. 👀



If you have an opportunity to bring back Tarik Skubal, you do it 10 times out of 10. pic.twitter.com/FLeGqbChZI — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 7, 2026

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