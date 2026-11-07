3 Dodgers Who Could Be Traded This Offseason, From Obvious to Bold

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have tons of opportunity to shake things up this offseason.

Tarik Skubal, of course, is a free agent. Whether or not he returns, though, the Dodgers have a loaded starting rotation with plenty of depth.

On the position player side, the Dodgers have only lost Miguel Rojas to retirement and Kiké Hernandez to free agency. Everyone else is under contract for 2027.

The bullpen is the one area with some potential turnover, as Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Blake Treinen are among the free agents. Still, though, LA has plenty of depth to replace them.

If the Dodgers want to make any significant changes — such as make room for a top prospect — they'll need to do it by trading away some players under contract.

Here's a look at three Dodgers who could be traded this offseason, in order of most obvious to very bold.

1. Alex Call, Outfielder

The most obvious Dodgers trade candidate this offseason is Call, who was left off both postseason rosters after the emergence of top prospect Josue De Paula.

The Dodgers considered trading Call at the deadline before electing to hold onto him. That could prove to be a mistake, as it will now be even harder to trade him for any sort of value.

It's possible the Dodgers non-tender Call and let him hit free agency instead. However, assuming he's under contract, he's a clear trade candidate for a team in need of a right-handed hitting outfielder.

In 88 games last year, the 32-year-old hit .233 with one home run, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .655.

2. Teoscar Hernandez, Outfielder

The Dodgers have an incredible collection of young outfield prospects waiting to get their opportunity at the big league level. Thus, it's no surprise the first two players on this list are outfielders.

Hernandez is the Dodgers' only starting outfielder who has a chance to open the season on another team's roster. The 34-year-old is playing on an expiring contract and his time in LA has likely run its course.

Hernandez can still be a capable middle-of-the-order bat. However, his defense is well below-average, and the Dodgers are looking for ways to get younger.

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly shown interest in a reunion with Hernandez. Plenty of other contenders would likely also be interested in a power-hitting outfielder for the middle of their lineup.

By trading away Hernandez, the Dodgers would then create an open spot in left field for De Paula (assuming his defense is up to speed by the start of next season).

Hernandez hit .267 across 125 games last year with 16 home runs, 64 RBIs and an OPS of .759.

3. Tyler Glasnow, Starting Pitcher

By far the boldest on this list, Glasnow is among the best starting pitchers in MLB when he's healthy.

Unfortunately, health is rarely on his side.

Since being acquired by the Dodgers and signing a five-year, $136.5 million extension ahead of the 2024 season, Glasnow has made a total of just 53 starts in the regular season (22 in 2024, 18 in 2025 and 13 in 2026). He has a 3.41 ERA with 372 strikeouts in 298.1 innings in that time.

While Glasnow would be a top-of-the-line starter in many rotations, for the Dodgers, he's a No. 4 starter with durability issues.

Glasnow turns 34 next year and could be an expiring contract with a club option for 2028. With so many teams needing starting pitching and only so many options on the free agent market behind Skubal, Glasnow could be a great option that shouldn't cost much in terms of prospect capital (assuming a team is willing to eat his $32.5 million this year).

For the Dodgers, they'd be able to open a spot in the rotation for someone like Gavin Stone, while also saving tons of money to potentially address another area on the roster — or, say, ensure they keep Skubal long-term.

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