Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Starting Rotation: Who Replaces Tarik Skubal?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back every member of their 2026 Opening Day starting rotation and all the starting pitchers they expected to help them through the season.

And yet, they have a major hole in their rotation entering 2027.

Tarik Skubal, who the Dodgers acquired ahead of the trade deadline, is a free agent, and is leaving a Cy-Young-shaped hole in LA's rotation.

The Dodgers, of course, can bring him back, and will almost certainly be among the most aggressive teams pursuing him.

If the Dodgers don't retain him, though, they still have plenty of internal options to replace him.

Here's a look at what the Dodgers' starting rotation could look like come Opening Day 2027 if Skubal leaves and the team decides against replacing him with an external option.

Dodgers' Likely 2027 Opening Day Rotation

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP

Blake Snell, LHP

Tyler Glasnow, RHP

Roki Sasaki, RHP

Justin Wrobleski, LHP

Shohei Ohtani, RHP

Assuming health, these six pitchers should make up the Dodgers' six-man rotation to open the 2027 season.

Yamamoto is the surefire ace, while Snell and Glasnow, when healthy, are among the game's best pitchers.

Sasaki had a wire-to-wire 2026 season aside from a minor blister issue, while Wrobleski was a first-half All-Star before dealing with injury late in the season.

As for Ohtani, both he and the Dodgers are adamant about him being a two-way player in 2027. There's no reason to think he won't be in the team's Opening Day starting rotation next year.

The Depth Options

Emmet Sheehan, RHP

Gavin Stone, RHP

Bobby Miller, RHP

Jackson Ferris, LHP

Health isn't always on the Dodgers' side when it comes to starting pitching. It's also possible they delay Ohtani's two-way season in the hopes of him being healthier come the postseason.

If that's the case, the Dodgers still have plenty of potential depth options.

Sheehan made 23 starts last season and would likely be the first player to fill in. Stone had a 3.53 ERA across 25 starts in 2024 before undergoing shoulder surgery and missing the last two years.

Miller was a top pitching prospect for the Dodgers in 2023 but has struggled mightily over the last few years. He returned to MLB this year in a bullpen role, but could always be stretched out as a starter.

As for Ferris, he's currently a top pitching prospect for the Dodgers who needs to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to avoid being eligible to be picked in the Rule 5 draft. He had a 5.12 ERA across 24 appearances (22 starts) in Triple-A Oklahoma City this past season.

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