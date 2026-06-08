Dodgers Notes: Blake Snell Progress, Dave Roberts Talks Kyle Tucker, Roki Sasaki Back
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 13-5, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 42-24 on the year. The Nos. 6-9 batters for the Halos hit a combined 13-for-15 with a home run, 10 RBIs and four walks as the crosstown rivals took the series finale.
As for the defending champions, Dalton Rushing slammed a three-run home run in the sixth while Ryan Ward collected a solo shot three pitches later to come within one run, but the Angels hung six runs in the eighth and added another in the final frame to clinch the win.
Right-hander Emmet Sheehan lasted just 1.1 innings as he allowed a pair of earned runs, three hits and two walks.
In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is making major strides on his road back to the mound despite being less than a month removed from his elbow surgery.
Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Snell being eager to return to action, but wanting to ensure a full recovery before an official timeline is announced.
"I don't know about the timeline. But it's gonna be a ways," he said. "We're gonna make sure that we kind of take care of him, but I know Blake's gonna want to speed this process up."
Additionally, the skipper also recently spoke on All-Star right-fielder Kyle Tucker and what his first season as a Dodger has been like thus far. Tucker is a career .270 hitter with an OPS of .853, but through his first 62 games with the defending champions is hitting .236 with a clear disconnect in finding his consistency at the plate.
Finally, right-hander Roki Sasaki — who started the season with an abysmal 5.88 ERA through his first seven starts — is looking like the pitcher the team expected, according to Roberts. The numbers don't lie either as the young hurler is sporting a 1.48 ERA in his last four starts with 29 strikeouts to just five walks.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Blake Snell Takes Big Step Toward Return Just 3 Weeks After Surgery
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Not 'Disappointed' in Kyle Tucker's First Season
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Believes Roki Sasaki is Officially Back
Former Dodgers Manager Joining Dave Roberts' Staff in All-Star Game
Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Will Smith Out
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