Dodgers Notes: Blake Snell Progress, Dave Roberts Talks Kyle Tucker, Roki Sasaki Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 13-5, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 42-24 on the year. The Nos. 6-9 batters for the Halos hit a combined 13-for-15 with a home run, 10 RBIs and four walks as the crosstown rivals took the series finale.

As for the defending champions, Dalton Rushing slammed a three-run home run in the sixth while Ryan Ward collected a solo shot three pitches later to come within one run, but the Angels hung six runs in the eighth and added another in the final frame to clinch the win.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan lasted just 1.1 innings as he allowed a pair of earned runs, three hits and two walks.

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell is making major strides on his road back to the mound despite being less than a month removed from his elbow surgery.

Manager Dave Roberts recently spoke on Snell being eager to return to action, but wanting to ensure a full recovery before an official timeline is announced.

"I don't know about the timeline. But it's gonna be a ways," he said. "We're gonna make sure that we kind of take care of him, but I know Blake's gonna want to speed this process up."

Additionally, the skipper also recently spoke on All-Star right-fielder Kyle Tucker and what his first season as a Dodger has been like thus far. Tucker is a career .270 hitter with an OPS of .853, but through his first 62 games with the defending champions is hitting .236 with a clear disconnect in finding his consistency at the plate.

Finally, right-hander Roki Sasaki — who started the season with an abysmal 5.88 ERA through his first seven starts — is looking like the pitcher the team expected, according to Roberts. The numbers don't lie either as the young hurler is sporting a 1.48 ERA in his last four starts with 29 strikeouts to just five walks.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Blake Snell Takes Big Step Toward Return Just 3 Weeks After Surgery

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Not 'Disappointed' in Kyle Tucker's First Season

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Believes Roki Sasaki is Officially Back

Former Dodgers Manager Joining Dave Roberts' Staff in All-Star Game

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Will Smith Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Will Smith was expected to be in Sunday's lineup after being scratched on Saturday with a stiff neck.



He remains out on Sunday⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZQlXBbeudV — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 7, 2026

Dalton for three! pic.twitter.com/JrDub2T5FG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2026

"Frustrating... not good all around."



Emmet Sheehan (L (3-3), 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB, 49 P) chats with the media after the #Dodgers 13-5 loss to the Angels. pic.twitter.com/xq6oOU7RAe — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 8, 2026

Ryan makes it back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/aHqrUiyeXb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2026

Orel & Joe recap the #Dodgers 13-5 loss to the Angels in the #FreewaySeries finale. pic.twitter.com/MR9cLjLamh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 7, 2026

"If they fall out [of the American League race] then you would imagine teams like the Dodgers, the Padres, the Phillies, will be having conversations with the Tigers."



—@Buster_ESPN on Tarik Skubal's future in Detroit 👀 pic.twitter.com/YEKEuSHeDJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2026

"I feel really good about the starters going forward."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers lose to the Angels, 13-5. pic.twitter.com/Qpm94j7EU7 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 8, 2026

All the Dodger dogs in the house for Pups in the Park presented by Tavo. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/mpn9F2FEWg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 7, 2026

Dave Roberts shares his thoughts on pulling Sheehan from the game in the second inning Sunday against the Angels.



“I thought the stuff was good coming in, I really did,” Roberts said. “I think that obviously you look at the Madrigal at-bat and I think it was 14-15 pitches. After… pic.twitter.com/hWJ5x5rRRA — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) June 8, 2026

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