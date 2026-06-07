Dodgers' Blake Snell Takes Big Step Toward Return Just 3 Weeks After Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers rotation is currently the best in Major League Baseball.

As a collective, the group is sporting a 2.86 ERA. The New York Yankees rotation is the next closest unit with a 3.15 mark.

While the Dodgers rotation has been dominant, several staple starters are missing. The unit currently features Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Eric Lauer and Emmet Sheehan.

Unlike most big league rotations, Dodgers starters don't pitch every five days as the team utilizes a six-man unit. As is the unfortunate standard with LA, the pitching staff hasn't been unscathed by injuries.

The Dodgers lost both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow last month, but it doesn't seem to have halted the momentum for the group.

Snell began the season on the injured list, but returned for one start in early May before being diagnosed with loose bodies in his elbow. The left-hander underwent surgery nearly three weeks ago and has miraculously already started a throwing program.

However, Snell is on the 60-day injured list so he isn't expected to return until mid-July. Manager Dave Roberts discussed Snell's progress and revealed the Dodgers will continue to take cautionary measures with the two-time Cy Young winner.

"When a guy is, obviously, coming off surgery is different than an offseason, but the buildup is like any season," Roberts said. "There's the rehab part of it, but the progression — I don't know about the timeline. But it's gonna be a ways. We're gonna make sure that we kind of take care of him, but I know Blake's gonna want to speed this process up."

Snell's inaugural season with the Dodgers also began with an injury. After making just two starts for LA, he landed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

At DodgerFest in February, Snell admitted to rushing his recovery in order to be ready for Opening Day last season.

"I've been playing catch, been throwing. It feels good," Snell said ahead of the 2026 season at DodgerFest. "But I'm just going to take my time. Last year, I was rushing. I wanted to pitch so bad. But I'm going to take my time. The goal is to be ready Opening Day, but I'm going to take my time. I'll know more once I'm [at Spring Training], throwing bullpens, pitching in games."

"Last year, I had so much to prove," Snell added. "I got way too excited and was really pushing to get to spring, get through spring. This year, I'm going to be a little slower just in how I ramp up -- be a lot more smarter on that."

It wouldn't come as a surprise if the left-hander tried to speed through the throwing program in order to ramp back up as fast as possible. However, the Dodgers rotation is proving to stay afloat with its young pitchers and a trade acquisition.

Snell should take the time necessary and be ready for postseason.

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