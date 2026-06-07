Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon, both for the series and the season.

The Dodgers are currently 5-0 against the Angels this year, and are looking to return the favor after the Halos went 6-0 against the Dodgers last year.

The Dodgers beat the Angels in a 1-0 pitchers' duel in Friday's series opener. Then, they dominated the Angels, 9-2, on Saturday night, plating nine runs in the first inning.

On Sunday the Dodgers go for the season sweep and will look to get 20 games above .500.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander José Soriano of the Angels.

Sheehan carries a 4.50 ERA across 11 starts, totaling 58 innings of work. He has 62 strikeouts to 14 walks but has struggled with the long ball, allowing 11 home runs this year.

He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and will look to continue that trend on Sunday.

As for Soriano, he got off to a dominant start this season but has since come back down to earth. Overall, he has a 2.72 ERA across 13 starts, striking out 85 batters over 76 innings of work.

Soriano has struggled mightily with his command, allowing 38 walks, which is tied for the most in the major leagues.

He faced the Dodgers in mid-May, giving up six runs over 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit but six walks in the contest. He walked seven in his most recent outing against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Alex Call, CF Dalton Rushing, C Ryan Ward, LF Miguel Rojas, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Mookie Betts, Andy Pages and Will Smith are all out. Smith was expected to play after missing Saturday's game with a stiff neck.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angels Angels on Sunday, June 7 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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