Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts’ Huge Mistakes, Pitchers Off Limits in Game 4, LA Dynasty in Trouble?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2, on Wednesday night and are down 0-3 in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers' dynasty — and any chance to become the first National League team to three-peat — is suddenly in hot water.
Left-hander Blake Snell gave up a solo home run on the first pitch of the game, but proceeded to allow just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts up until the seventh inning. It was there that Snell walked the first batter, allowed a two-run home run to the next and, two pitches later, surrendered a solo home run to end his night.
Offensively, things continued to stall as they did during Games 1 and 2, but Will Smith got a much-needed hit with the bases loaded in the sixth inning after he went 1-for-25 leading up to the two-run double. The knock was one of just five total hits from the Dodgers in the loss.
On the road to the eventual defeat, a few grave errors were made by manager Dave Roberts. The first of them left the team at a disadvantage defensively when making a substitution on offense, and the second was perhaps the reason why the game was broken open in the seventh inning.
In other news, there are four pitchers who are off limits for Game 4 of the NLCS as the Dodgers are still in a must-win situation, but must win four games in a row. Snell is obviously off the table after throwing 101 pitches on Wednesday, but Roberts spoke on the other three who will not be in the pitching plans Thursday.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dave Roberts’ Massive Mistakes That Cost the Dodgers NLCS Game 3 vs Brewers
The Biggest Matchup Storyline of the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Has Completely Changed
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals 3 Pitchers Not Available for Must-Win Game 4 vs Brewers
Brewers Might Fear Dodgers' Josue De Paula Matchup More Than Shohei Ohtani
MLB Changes Start Time for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 4
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson