Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts’ Huge Mistakes, Pitchers Off Limits in Game 4, LA Dynasty in Trouble?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2, on Wednesday night and are down 0-3 in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers' dynasty — and any chance to become the first National League team to three-peat — is suddenly in hot water.

Left-hander Blake Snell gave up a solo home run on the first pitch of the game, but proceeded to allow just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts up until the seventh inning. It was there that Snell walked the first batter, allowed a two-run home run to the next and, two pitches later, surrendered a solo home run to end his night.

Offensively, things continued to stall as they did during Games 1 and 2, but Will Smith got a much-needed hit with the bases loaded in the sixth inning after he went 1-for-25 leading up to the two-run double. The knock was one of just five total hits from the Dodgers in the loss.

On the road to the eventual defeat, a few grave errors were made by manager Dave Roberts. The first of them left the team at a disadvantage defensively when making a substitution on offense, and the second was perhaps the reason why the game was broken open in the seventh inning.

In other news, there are four pitchers who are off limits for Game 4 of the NLCS as the Dodgers are still in a must-win situation, but must win four games in a row. Snell is obviously off the table after throwing 101 pitches on Wednesday, but Roberts spoke on the other three who will not be in the pitching plans Thursday.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dave Roberts’ Massive Mistakes That Cost the Dodgers NLCS Game 3 vs Brewers

The Biggest Matchup Storyline of the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Has Completely Changed

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals 3 Pitchers Not Available for Must-Win Game 4 vs Brewers

Brewers Might Fear Dodgers' Josue De Paula Matchup More Than Shohei Ohtani

MLB Changes Start Time for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 4

Dodgers Make Major Lineup Changes for NLCS Game 3 vs Brewers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Question Reaches Los Angeles Mayoral Debate

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Explains Controversial Pitching Decisions in NLCS Game 2 Loss

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 4 in Los Angeles officially has a new start time🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/AgHdITICk3 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 14, 2026

Dave Roberts played a pivotal role the only time an MLB team came back from a 3 games-to-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series in the postseason, the 2004 Red Sox v. the Yankees. Now he's managing a team likely facing the challenge of trying to become the second. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 15, 2026

"It's a pretty simple answer: We're playing like s*** they're playing great."



Max Muncy after the Dodgers dropped Game 3 of the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/0MRmqhpnDk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 15, 2026

"If there's a team to do it, it's this team."



Kyle Tucker on the #Dodgers facing a 3-0 series deficit in the #NLCS @CBSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/45mwbGZhpU — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 15, 2026

Smith: "One game at a time, we gotta win four games. That's what we're gonna do tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/8NY8YkaA7R — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 15, 2026

Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not be in the pitching plans tomorrow



per Dave Roberts pic.twitter.com/HfAUDwIgGB — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 15, 2026

Former Dodgers All-Star Shawn Green joined @DMAC_LA & @sportsreiter to break down the value of the Dodgers playoff experience, and explains why Shohei Ohtani is just ONE pitch away from breaking out. ⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/vCKJxbnKoI — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) October 14, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained the rationale behind his controversial pitching decisions in the team's Game 2 loss to the Brewers👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EnTbEAycJS — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 14, 2026

“This is not on Blake Snell.”@AlannaRizzo says the Dodgers starter pitched well enough to win Game 3, but received absolutely NO support from the offense. pic.twitter.com/PAyK0wQWhZ — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) October 15, 2026

"When I'm back to getting first pitch strikes, executing off speed early, I'm kind of rolling."



Tyler Glasnow's recipe for success when he starts Game 4 on Thursday:#Dodgers

📻 #NLCS Pregame with @JennyCavnar, @JimBowdenGM, @Spillygoat19 & @cotuck

🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/LHZ4kRaKO7 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 14, 2026

Kiké Hernández has appeared in the sixth-most #Postseason games in MLB history! pic.twitter.com/t3aMXpUSOX — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

On this day in 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Andrew Friedman as President of Baseball Operations.



The rest is history. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/t8U2h1afYt — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 14, 2026

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