Dodgers Make Major Lineup Changes for NLCS Game 3 vs Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are continuing the National League Championship Series on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers took the first two games in Milwaukee, putting the reigning two-time defending champions in an 0-2 hole.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed what he wants to see from his team moving forward.

"I think we are playing with urgency," Roberts said on Tuesday. "I like the compete. We've just got to play better. I think pitching better, getting hits, scoring runs, all that stuff — we've just got to win a game.

"I'm not too concerned about the urgency. I just want to keep that intensity. It's going to be good to be at home, play in front of the home crowd, again, win a game and then go from there."

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to give them a much-needed strong start.

Snell struggled in the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, lasting just 3.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits with five walks.

He knows what he's up against with this scrappy — and confident — Brewers team.

"I've watched all their interviews. I've noticed how they talk. A lot of one-on-one competition is like a key for them. Even the way that Pat [Murphy] talks and how he talks to the team is way different than last year," Snell said.

"So I understand that. Yeah, your goal is how do you counter that, and how do you get them into a place, a different place? I think they're in a good spot now, especially being up 2-0, but adversity hits, and that's when thoughts start racing."

Opposite Snell will be left-hander Robert Gasser, who allowed one run over four innings in his NLDS Game 4 start against the San Diego Padres.

Gasser had a 3.87 ERA across 109.1 innings in the regular season. He faced the Dodgers twice, allowing seven runs over 10.2 innings for a 5.91 ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 3

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernandez, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Miguel Rojas, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B

Despite rumblings of the Dodgers potentially sitting Ohtani, he's in the lineup on Wednesday, as Roberts confirmed Tuesday evening. He's hitting sixth, with Tucker moved up to the cleanup spot and Pages hitting fifth.

“He’s adamant he feels good enough to be in there,” Roberts said. “He wants to be in there and help us win a ballgame and win a championship. Great conversation, and I’m excited about having him in there.”

Max Muncy is out with the left-hander on the mound.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 14 is 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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