Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals 3 Pitchers Not Available for Must-Win Game 4 vs Brewers

"Win or go home" doesn't mean "all hands on deck" in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for Dave Roberts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager said after a devastating 6-2 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday that Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Justin Wrobleski are off limits Thursday.

The Dodgers "still got to win four" games, Roberts said.

Skubal, who started Game 1, will start Game 5 on Friday if the Dodgers can extend the series. Yamamoto is needed to start Game 6 on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Of course, Yamamoto was "off limits" going into Game 7 of the 2025 World Series one day after he started and pitched six innings in Game 6. The idea that the right-hander is off limits should be taken with a grain of salt, though the back end of the Dodgers' bullpen is a more formidable group now compared to a year ago.

The Dodgers' Game 4 starter, Tyler Glasnow, would do well to maintain his speed and command deep into the game — and get plenty of run support from the Dodgers' suddenly feeble lineup. If he can get the ball to Edwin Diaz and Tanner Scott, the Dodgers would not merely save their season. They would allow Roberts to preserve his best pitchers for what they hope will be a seven-game series.

Easier said than done. As noted by MLB researcher Sarah Langs, in all best-of-seven postseason series, teams with a 3-0 lead have gone on to win the series 41 of 42 times, including 32 sweeps.

"Only two teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0. Only the 2004 Boston Red Sox, in the ALCS, have come all the way back to win."

In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams with a 3-0 lead have gone on to win the series 41 of 42 times (98%), with 32 of those series being sweeps



Only two teams have forced a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 + only the 2004 Red Sox, in the ALCS, have come all the way back to win https://t.co/JqtYRnBKk4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 15, 2026

Roberts moved the needle in that series for the Red Sox. To do so now for the Dodgers, Roberts must navigate a pitching plan better than he did in Game 3 — and hope his lineup suddenly comes to life.

Dave Roberts' questionable decisions in NLCS Game 3:



- Starting Tommy Edman

- Max Muncy hits for Andy Pages (0 outs in 6th)

- Burning Josue De Paula and then Kiké Hernandez (only Hunter Feduccia left on bench)

- Leaving Blake Snell in after leadoff walk and home run



Not good. pic.twitter.com/kFeRdDKNi6 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 15, 2026

Exactly what "emptying the tank" looks like from Glasnow is anyone's guess. He hasn't eclipsed 100 pitches in a game since April 23, when he one-hit the San Francisco Giants over eight scoreless innings in a 105-pitch effort.

The Brewers aren't the Giants. Their ability to grind out at-bats against the Dodgers' vaunted rotation made Blake Snell look human, two days after Yamamoto suffered through the shortest postseason start of his career.

All the momentum in the series resides in the Milwaukee dugout. Game 4 represents the Dodgers' next — and possibly last — chance to seize the momentum and save their season.

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