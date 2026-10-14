The Biggest Matchup Storyline of the Dodgers-Brewers NLCS Has Completely Changed

The Los Angeles Dodgers were praised for having the best starting rotation in the National League, if not all of Major League Baseball, heading into the 2026 postseason. If the Dodgers are to win a third consecutive World Series, the thinking goes, their success starts with Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

Two games in to the National League Championship Series, that storyline isn't dead. The Dodgers' starters have been fine. Even including the shortest postseason start of Yamamoto's career on Monday in Game 2, they have a 2.79 ERA in six postseason starts, better than all but one active team.

The Dodgers are in a 2-0 hole through two games of the NLCS less because of their pitching than because of their lineup. The prowess of the Dodgers' starters has been completely overshadowed by a Brewers bullpen that threw five perfect innings to finish off Monday's 7-4 victory.

In the two games, Milwaukee's relief corps has allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 10 batters in 9.2 innings without allowing a run. In six postseason games (two against the Dodgers, four against the San Diego Padres), the Brewers' bullpen is 5-1 with a 0.31 ERA. That's by far the best performance of any relief unit in the postseason.

Closer Trevor Megill is the closest thing to a household name among them. He's hardly alone in his dominance, however. Megill, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Antonio Senzatela and DL Hall haven't allowed a run in October across 20 appearances and 24.1 innings.

It's hard to tell where the Brewers' bullpen dominance ends and the Dodgers' hitting woes begin. They managed to beat the Atlanta Braves in a four-game NL Division Series despite hitting .203/.264/.391. Their eight home runs in that series at least portended the possibility that the Dodgers could beat the Brewers by hitting the ball over the fence, but so far that hasn't played out as they hoped.

The Dodgers only have 10 hits in 59 at-bats through the first two games of the series. Only one of those 10 hits went for extra bases; their next home run in the series will be the first.

Expect Brewers manager Pat Murphy to lean on his bullpen even more in Games 3 and 4. Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson were the team's two best starters in the regular season. Game 3 starter Robert Gasser, and whoever starts Game 4, might not have as long of a leash.

Certainly, the Brewers' bullpen has given Murphy no reason not to trust them.

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