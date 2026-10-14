MLB Changes Start Time for Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 4

First pitch for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers has been moved up.

Major League Baseball announced that Thursday's Game 4 will start one hour earlier — at 5 pm PT — due to the league moving up the Cleveland Guardians for Tampa Bay Rays American League Championship Series game due to rain.

"Thursday’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers has been moved up one hour to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT," the league announced. "The change is a result of today’s earlier modification to the start time of ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland from 6 pm ET to 1 pm ET due to Thursday night’s poor forecast."

Thursday’s NLCS Game 4 between the Brewers and Dodgers has been moved up one hour to 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.



The change is a result of today’s earlier modification to the start time of ALCS Game 3 in Cleveland from 6 pm ET to 1 pm ET due to Thursday night’s poor forecast. pic.twitter.com/ZH2t7az2Uc — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2026

Game 4 on Thursday will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. It could be a potential elimination game if the Dodgers lose Game 3 on Wednesday.

Dodgers Looking to Get Back on Track in NLCS Game 3

The Dodgers dropped both games to the Brewers in Milwaukee, and face an 0-2 hole in the NLCS.

Manager Dave Roberts said he's not concerned with the urgency his team is showing, but wants to see them play better team baseball.

"I think we are playing with urgency," Roberts said on Tuesday. "We've just got to play better. I think pitching better, getting hits, scoring runs, all that stuff — we've just got to win a game. I'm not too concerned about the urgency. I just want to keep that intensity. It's going to be good to be at home, play in front of the home crowd, again, win a game and then go from there."

Roberts was asked if he had a specific message to his players with their backs against the wall. He believes they have plenty of experience in this position that will help them against Milwaukee.

"I think they know," Roberts said. "We've just got to win [Tuesday]. It's not the position we expected to be in. They have a very good ball club. They've earned those two wins. We've got to win [Tuesday]. So I don't think it's any more simple than that."

The Dodgers have left-handed pitcher Blake Snell taking the mound on Wednesday against Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser. In Game 4, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is starting for the Dodgers. The Brewers haven't yet announced a starter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.