Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Hints at Retirement, Kyle Tucker Breakthrough, Max Muncy’s Theory

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-3, on Saturday and fell to 90-58 on the year. The magic number to win the division is four.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out seven across four innings of work, but also allowed four earned runs off of five hits and walked four Marlins. First inning solo home runs by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy eventually were wasted as the Marlins took a lead in the second inning that they would not relinquish.

In other news, a former Dodgers reliever is considering retirement as he continues to spend most of the final month of the regular season on the injured list. The 39-year-old told MLB.com's Aiden Sepansky that his family is a driving force in a decision that appears positively made up.

"They want Dad home as much as they possibly can," he told Stepansky. "So, I think we're getting to a point where we've had conversations before; it kind of hits you different when they tell you they'd rather have you home. So as a father, when you hear that it kind of gets you pretty good in the heart.

"And there's decisions to make here in the near future. I'm pretty positive in what I'm gonna do.”

In other news, Kyle Tucker is showing major improvement lately compared to a horrendous start to his Dodgers tenure. Manager Dave Roberts has a theory for why the right-fielder suddenly looks like the four-time All-Star of years past, but there is no more important time than the present to put that theory to the test.

Finally, third baseman Max Muncy spoke on the two-time defending champions not quite looking like themselves at a few different points this season. Though it is hard to critique a team that just ran through an eight-game winning streak, Muncy provided a theory as to why this current group has less in the tank than a conventional defending champion.

"There's a lot of mileage on this team right now," Muncy said. "You think about the last two seasons that we played. Obviously we won [the World Series both years] but they were also two of the longest seasons in history, in terms of when we started, when we finished, starting overseas."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers World Series Champion, 39, Hints at Imminent Retirement

Dodgers Manager Has Theory for Kyle Tucker's Sudden Breakthrough

Max Muncy Says What Everyone's Thinking Regarding Dodgers' Down Year

Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Freddie Freeman Returns on 37th Birthday, Josue De Paula Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer is OUT for the SEASON after being placed on the 60-day IL🚨🚨🚨



He finishes 2026 as a Dodger going 7-2 with a 4.50 ERA over 72 innings⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eBk4rBTcM3 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 12, 2026

The 10,000th homer in Los Angeles Dodgers history belongs to Mookie Betts. pic.twitter.com/9TRUwCb1j5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 12, 2026

Freddie Freeman turns 37 years old today.👇



There was a lot of drama when he signed his 6-yr, $162M contract with the Dodgers in 2022.



But did you know that even in his mid-30s, he’s been a top-5 hitter in the sport?



In 754 career games as a Dodger:



.307 AVG | .388 OBP | .505… pic.twitter.com/djTEGHnw3R — Nick (@nicktalkingball) September 12, 2026

Tyler Glasnow, K'ing the Side in the 4th. 🔨🔨🔨



5 Consecutive Ks. pic.twitter.com/dxhEy1V9Jy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 12, 2026

Kyle Tucker’s resurgence is NOT a coincidence.



Dave Roberts says Tucker and the hitting coaches “unlocked something” in his swing that has cleaned up his bat path and kept his barrel square through the zone, per @ByJackHarris



Whatever they found… KEEP IT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PC47Fl0ZoU — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 12, 2026

Feduccia drives in JDP in the 9th 👏 pic.twitter.com/JNA140gudr — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) September 12, 2026

Dave Roberts said he will start Miguel Rojas tomorrow. It likely will be Rojas’ final game in Miami. #Dodgers #Marlins — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 12, 2026

"I don't think he (De Paula) swung at a ball out of the hitting zone. That's really impressive."



Dave Roberts discusses getting Freddie Freeman back in the lineup, his impressions of De Paula's first start, and Miggy potentially playing his last game in Miami. pic.twitter.com/eBlpd4ckOJ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 12, 2026

Dave Roberts discusses Tyler Glasnow not being able to find his rhythm, Feduccia's AB to bring it within 1, and Freddie Freeman after the #Dodgers fall to the Marlins, 4-3. pic.twitter.com/AJgSLSqmxE — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 13, 2026

Did you know: @AUSL_Cascade star Sam Landry played at @OU_Softball with Dave Roberts' niece Ella Parker!



Hear from the Dodgers manager and Landry on how they always strive to be the best on today's episode of @PlayBall at 12pm ET. pic.twitter.com/xhWuJHKSM3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 12, 2026

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