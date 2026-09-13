Dodgers Notes: Ex-Dodger Hints at Retirement, Kyle Tucker Breakthrough, Max Muncy’s Theory
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 4-3, on Saturday and fell to 90-58 on the year. The magic number to win the division is four.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out seven across four innings of work, but also allowed four earned runs off of five hits and walked four Marlins. First inning solo home runs by Mookie Betts and Max Muncy eventually were wasted as the Marlins took a lead in the second inning that they would not relinquish.
In other news, a former Dodgers reliever is considering retirement as he continues to spend most of the final month of the regular season on the injured list. The 39-year-old told MLB.com's Aiden Sepansky that his family is a driving force in a decision that appears positively made up.
"They want Dad home as much as they possibly can," he told Stepansky. "So, I think we're getting to a point where we've had conversations before; it kind of hits you different when they tell you they'd rather have you home. So as a father, when you hear that it kind of gets you pretty good in the heart.
"And there's decisions to make here in the near future. I'm pretty positive in what I'm gonna do.”
In other news, Kyle Tucker is showing major improvement lately compared to a horrendous start to his Dodgers tenure. Manager Dave Roberts has a theory for why the right-fielder suddenly looks like the four-time All-Star of years past, but there is no more important time than the present to put that theory to the test.
Finally, third baseman Max Muncy spoke on the two-time defending champions not quite looking like themselves at a few different points this season. Though it is hard to critique a team that just ran through an eight-game winning streak, Muncy provided a theory as to why this current group has less in the tank than a conventional defending champion.
"There's a lot of mileage on this team right now," Muncy said. "You think about the last two seasons that we played. Obviously we won [the World Series both years] but they were also two of the longest seasons in history, in terms of when we started, when we finished, starting overseas."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers World Series Champion, 39, Hints at Imminent Retirement
Dodgers Manager Has Theory for Kyle Tucker's Sudden Breakthrough
Max Muncy Says What Everyone's Thinking Regarding Dodgers' Down Year
Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Freddie Freeman Returns on 37th Birthday, Josue De Paula Starting
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson