Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Freddie Freeman Returns on 37th Birthday, Josue De Paula Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Miami Marlins on Saturday at loanDepot Park.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 6-2, behind another dominant performance from Blake Snell and a continued breakout from Kyle Tucker.

“You see the swings getting some very good results, and he had a big night tonight, and you can just see him just freed up a little bit,” manager Dave Roberts said of Tucker after the game. “He's been working hard this whole year, and he's been in it. And I give him a lot of credit for continuing to persevere, and expect the best of him to be at the end of the season.”

The Dodgers have now won a season-high eight consecutive games and hold a 3.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking for a better outing than his last one.

Last Saturday against the Washington Nationals, Glasnow allowed four runs over six innings with eight strikeouts.

“I think today from the jump, my timing was just weird,” Glasnow said last week. “Not a lot of putaway stuff, nothing really felt sharp. It got a little better towards the end. It was kind of just a struggle all game.”

Since returning from the IL at the end of August, Glasnow has a 4.00 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 18 innings. He faced the Marlins on April 29 in his last full start before his back injury, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts.

Opposite Glasnow will be Marlins right-hander Tyler Phillips, who's 5-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 115.1 innings this season.

Since moving to the starting rotation on May 24 (with two relief appearances mixed in), he has a 4.32 ERA over 85.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Josue De Paula, DH Hunter Feduccia, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Freeman is back in the lineup after missing the last two games due to a lingering knee injury. It's his 37th birthday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on Saturday, Sept. 12 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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