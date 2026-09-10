Dodgers Notes: Top Prospect Suddenly Called Up, Shohei Ohtani to IL, Freddie Freeman Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 14-1, on Wednesday evening and improved to 89-57 on the year.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto tied his career-high of 10 strikeouts across seven strong innings of work as he allowed just one earned run (a solo shot) off of three hits.

It was an offensive explosion at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium as Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run in the third inning on his way to a three-hit night. Kyle Tucker had a home run amid a three-hit night while Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández went yard, too.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. Replacing him on the active roster is the team's No. 1 prospect (and MLB's No. 6 overall prospect) Josue De Paula.

“Ultimately, after not playing him for four days and then playing him and not being able to play a day after an off day, it was more just really huddling up and saying, ‘Hey, how are you going to feel on Friday, how are you going to feel on Saturday?’” Roberts said. “Talking to the doctors and training staff, there was not much certainty that he’d be in a much better place.”

As for De Paula, the 21-year-old outfielder hit .303/.401/.547 with an OPS of .948 at the Double-A level to go along with 27 home runs and 104 RBIs this season. He's expected to be the team's everyday designated hitter in Ohtani's absence.

Additionally, Freddie Freeman was also absent from the emphatic win on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Roberts provided the latest on his star first baseman and explained that the move will better position him to perhaps return on Friday.

“The right knee has been bothering him, and so just on the heels of an off day tomorrow, we felt it was best to just give him [the day off] and then see how he is on Friday,” Roberts said.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula in Massive Development

Dodgers Placing Shohei Ohtani on Injured List: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Could Go on Injured List

Dodgers GM Has Interesting Response to Potential James Tibbs Call-Up

Dodgers May Have Gotten More Than Expected in Hunter Feduccia Trade

Dodgers Have Made Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Out Despite Dave Roberts Saying He'd Return

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player.



The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3.



Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH. pic.twitter.com/KBBHzj1vdJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

Scenes from Sandy's perfect game. On this day in 1965, Sandy Koufax pitched a perfect game against the Cubs.



This MomenTito’s in Dodger history presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. pic.twitter.com/4ksBchFtPG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 9, 2026

Shohei Ohtani will NOT be pitching for the rest of this season...



Do you agree with this decision from the Dodgers? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eSQZxR2sx1 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 9, 2026

Josue De Paula will be 21 years old when he makes his MLB debut.



He's the Dodgers' No. 1 overall prospect.



In 123 games at Double-A, he hit .302 with 26 home runs, 101 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and an OPS of .939.



This is an unbelievable development.https://t.co/bW0sgVWjKQ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

Six runs in the fourth!



Dodgers x @ampm pic.twitter.com/ey1maCAYlG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 10, 2026

Homer No. 27 for Max! pic.twitter.com/DdMQcpYhe1 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 10, 2026

Did the Dodgers mishandle Shohei Ohtani?



BK and Mark DeRosa deliberate on the #MLBNowShowdown. pic.twitter.com/H9KEcfNV3H — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 9, 2026

Thanks to Mookie, the stadium just got Lowder. pic.twitter.com/oUPTd7Wciq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 10, 2026

Josue De Paula walks and McLain scores! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hEA1YAmzqQ — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 10, 2026

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