Dodgers Notes: Top Prospect Suddenly Called Up, Shohei Ohtani to IL, Freddie Freeman Injury
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 14-1, on Wednesday evening and improved to 89-57 on the year.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto tied his career-high of 10 strikeouts across seven strong innings of work as he allowed just one earned run (a solo shot) off of three hits.
It was an offensive explosion at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium as Mookie Betts launched a two-run home run in the third inning on his way to a three-hit night. Kyle Tucker had a home run amid a three-hit night while Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández went yard, too.
After the game, manager Dave Roberts revealed that the Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. Replacing him on the active roster is the team's No. 1 prospect (and MLB's No. 6 overall prospect) Josue De Paula.
“Ultimately, after not playing him for four days and then playing him and not being able to play a day after an off day, it was more just really huddling up and saying, ‘Hey, how are you going to feel on Friday, how are you going to feel on Saturday?’” Roberts said. “Talking to the doctors and training staff, there was not much certainty that he’d be in a much better place.”
As for De Paula, the 21-year-old outfielder hit .303/.401/.547 with an OPS of .948 at the Double-A level to go along with 27 home runs and 104 RBIs this season. He's expected to be the team's everyday designated hitter in Ohtani's absence.
Additionally, Freddie Freeman was also absent from the emphatic win on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Roberts provided the latest on his star first baseman and explained that the move will better position him to perhaps return on Friday.
“The right knee has been bothering him, and so just on the heels of an off day tomorrow, we felt it was best to just give him [the day off] and then see how he is on Friday,” Roberts said.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula in Massive Development
Dodgers Placing Shohei Ohtani on Injured List: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Could Go on Injured List
Dodgers GM Has Interesting Response to Potential James Tibbs Call-Up
Dodgers May Have Gotten More Than Expected in Hunter Feduccia Trade
Dodgers Have Made Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching
Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Out Despite Dave Roberts Saying He'd Return
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson