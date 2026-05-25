Dodgers Bullpen Making History Not Seen Since 1893 Amid Dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen has been on an incredible streak of late, and they have now set a level of dominance not seen since at least 1893.

Dodgers relievers have put together a 38-inning scoreless streak, which is the longest in franchise history since the pitching mound was moved to its current distance in 1893. This is also the longest streak by any bullpen since 2017, when the Cleveland bullpen tossed 38.2 straight scoreless innings.

This isn't the longest streak in MLB history, though the Dodgers are getting close.

The Detroit Tigers set the record of 45.2 innings without allowing a run back in 1962. The Dodgers could beat it this week.

The Dodgers bullpen has a 38-inning scoreless streak



That’s their longest bullpen scoreless innings streak since the mound was moved to its current distance (1893)



And the longest by any bullpen since 2017 CLE (38 2/3 IP)



Longest in MLB since 1893: 1962 DET, 45 2/3 IP



h/t… https://t.co/xsQAS0Twbg — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 24, 2026

The streak from the Dodgers has spanned 12 games, with it starting in the eighth inning on May 12 against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles has used 12 different pitchers during this time, and the team has posted a record of 9-3 overall.

The Dodgers even had a bullpen game amid this streak.

The Dodgers bullpen has pitched 38 consecutive scoreless innings.



The pitchers involved:



- Tanner Scott

- Alex Vesia

- Blake Treinen

- Kyle Hurt

- Edgardo Henriquez

- Will Klein

- Jack Dreyer

- Jonathan Hernàndez

- Paul Gervase

- Chayce McDermott

- Wyatt Mills

- Charlie Barnes pic.twitter.com/3Krcux0mFz — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 24, 2026

The Dodgers bullpen is showing just how good they can be when firing on all cylinders, and this is without star closer Edwin Diaz, who's out with an elbow injury. Manager Dave Roberts weighed in on this stretch of dominance, praising the bullpen for how they've performed.

“They’re on a heater. It’s one of those things where when it doesn’t go well, they get the blame. And when it does go well, they don’t get a lot of credit,” Roberts said. “But they are getting the credit now, and it’s earned.

"Really happy for those guys. We spread those innings pretty well with a lot of different arms.”

The Dodgers bullpen last allowed a run on May 12. In the 38 innings since:



38 IP

0 ER

13 H

15 BB

42 K



Just pure, historic dominance. pic.twitter.com/Yuv1p663bc — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 24, 2026

Right-handed Kyle Hurt has taken on one of the larger roles in this stretch, as he's now thrown 14 straight scoreless innings. Hurt is now healthy again this season, and proving to be exactly what the Dodgers believed he could be on the mound.

“I think regardless of who comes into a ballgame, they have the confidence now to go up and put up a zero,” Roberts said. “And it makes my life easier because you trust a lot more guys, and that’s what these guys have earned.”

Los Angeles will look to keep this streak going as they begin a three-game series with the division rival Colorado Rockies this week.

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