Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases 3 Players, Max Muncy Injury Update, Kiké Hernandez Return Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Milwaukee Brewers, 11-3, on Saturday and improved to 32-20 on the year. Roki Sasaki allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in five innings of work and struck out four to earn his third win of the season.

As the Dodgers entered the fourth inning, they found themselves in a 3-0 hole. Andy Pages broke the seal with an RBI double, and Teoscar Hernández followed with a three-run home run to take the lead.

Hernández tied a career-high with six RBIs as LA put up another three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth. The bullpen extended its scoreless innings streak to 36 (a Modern Era franchise record) as Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Tanner Scott and Jonathan Hernández combined to allow just one hit with seven strikeouts across the game's final four frames.

In other news, the Dodgers recently released three pitchers from the organization. The trio of right-handers came from Double-A Tulsa, Single-A Ontario and the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Additionally, All-Star third baseman Max Muncy is expected to miss a few games due to the injury he suffered after he was hit by a 95 mph pitch on his wrist during Friday's loss. The slugger sounded hopeful upon learning that his initial X-rays came back negative.

“Not feeling great right now, but it is a relief,” Muncy said. “We just got to monitor it the next couple days. Typically, especially in that area, the X-rays never come back positive immediately. It kind of forms a little bit.

"But I’m pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist. I think me deciding to wear that wrist guard the last couple years might have saved my wrist, at least tonight.”

Finally, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced when utility star Kiké Hernández will return to the diamond. Hernández has been out all year after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release 3 Pitchers From Organization

Dodgers' Max Muncy to Miss Time With Wrist Injury

Dodgers Officially Announce When Kiké Hernandez Will Return From Injured List

Former Dodger Chris Taylor Not Retiring in Surprise Twist

Rival Hitter Raves About Dodgers' Roki Sasaki: 'He's Figured It Out'

Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Max Muncy and Hyeseong Kim Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Teoscar matches a career high with his sixth RBI of the night! pic.twitter.com/MZhiyFX3UV — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2026

Roki Sasaki’s last four starts:



5.0 IP, 2 ER

7.0 IP, 1 ER

5.0 IP, 3 ER

6.0 IP, 3 ER



3.52 ERA over this stretch 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/FtylR0KQta — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 24, 2026

The bullpen’s 36 scoreless innings sets a new Modern Era franchise record. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1gkRmUgHO6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 24, 2026

A rival hitter raved about Roki Sasaki after facing him in his most recent start for the Dodgers:



"He's figured it out."👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/XbxkKtAXq8 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 23, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts officially announced when Kiké Hernández will return from the injured list🚨🚨🚨🚨



Who's excited to get Kiké back?!⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R2nOHf5yEB — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 23, 2026

The Luchadores Máscara Dorada and Xelhua will be in the house on 5/26 to celebrate Mexican Heritage Night!



🎟️: https://t.co/Va0dfdJgaW pic.twitter.com/dWs4gTYnmq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 23, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.