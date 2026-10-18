Dodgers Notes: LA Losing 9 Players to Free Agency, Tarik Skubal Pushed to Re-Sign, Shohei Ohtani Surgery?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have nine players from the 2026 roster that are going to hit free agency this offseason. The uncertainty surrounding an impending lockout, paired with not yet knowing who will be back from the roster, doesn't exactly paint a clear picture of what the organization will look like six months from now, when next season is scheduled to start.

Speaking of Dodgers free agents, by far the largest needle-mover on the list is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. Fellow southpaw and Cy Young award winner Blake Snell — who appeared to start an instant friendship with the hurler after his trade deadline acquisition — made his plea via the California Post on Thursday, reminding his buddy of the ultimate goal.

“I just said, he can’t leave me, especially on these terms,” Snell said.“The goal is to win a World Series, and we weren’t able to do that … So now that it’s over, it’s like, ‘Don’t leave.’ ”

Finally, it was no secret that superstar Shohei Ohtani was not the same player fans have grown accustomed to seeing this past postseason. Ohtani had been battling a knee injury and a biceps injury since early-July, which forced him into being a one-way player for the entire second half of the season.

His stats took a massive dip after the All-Star break, hitting just .245 with a .772 OPS in the final 47 games. Ahead of the postseason, Ohtani even took his first injured list stint since his Dodger tenure began, making it back on the roster for the final five regular season games.

With his play clearly affected since July, he spoke on if surgery will be an option this offseason in order to get back on track.

“Hard to tell at this point,” Ohtani said. “It’s something that’s going to be analyzed, discussed over the offseason, and [we’ll] see if it’s a viable thing to do.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Every Dodgers Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

Dodgers' Blake Snell Makes Plea to Tarik Skubal Ahead of Free Agency

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Addresses Potential Surgery, Future as a Two-Way Player

Mookie Betts Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After Disappointing NLCS

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani addressed him potentially needing surgery this offseason, and if he plans to continue being a two-way player after an injury-riddled 2026👀👀



Do you want to see Ohtani be a two-way player in 2027? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w3X31a2LcI — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 17, 2026

One year ago today, Shohei Ohtani put together the GREATEST postseason performance of all time. 🐐



⚾ 3 home runs⁰🔥 10 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/dg1XoCnoU8 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 17, 2026

Dodgers star Blake Snell is already pushing Tarik Skubal to re-sign with LA long-term👀👀



Do you want to see Skubal sign with the Dodgers on a potential $400 million contract? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yCvCZKPSu4 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 17, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has confirmed he intends to pitch in 2027 and will use the off-season to ensure his body is able to do so. pic.twitter.com/AzYtyy7mz6 — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) October 18, 2026

What will the Dodgers do with a handful of their young players next season in Josue De Paula, Dalton Rushing and Roki Sasaki?



“I think De Paula they want him in the mix somehow, some way getting a lot of playing time.”#MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/xuqCiwJE7k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 17, 2026

I think the Dodgers could try to move Teoscar Hernández this offseason again to make room for Josue De Paula.



De Paula still has some work to do defensively, but his bat definitely impressed.



Teo isn’t a bad player by any means, but you have to find a spot for De Paula. pic.twitter.com/E2gGnKOu7B — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 17, 2026

#Dodgers top prospect Emil Morales making plays in the Dominican League. pic.twitter.com/G3qMeE5lwj — Dodgers_After_Duty (@msalas24) October 17, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.