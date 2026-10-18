Dodgers Notes: LA Losing 9 Players to Free Agency, Tarik Skubal Pushed to Re-Sign, Shohei Ohtani Surgery?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have nine players from the 2026 roster that are going to hit free agency this offseason. The uncertainty surrounding an impending lockout, paired with not yet knowing who will be back from the roster, doesn't exactly paint a clear picture of what the organization will look like six months from now, when next season is scheduled to start.
Speaking of Dodgers free agents, by far the largest needle-mover on the list is two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. Fellow southpaw and Cy Young award winner Blake Snell — who appeared to start an instant friendship with the hurler after his trade deadline acquisition — made his plea via the California Post on Thursday, reminding his buddy of the ultimate goal.
“I just said, he can’t leave me, especially on these terms,” Snell said.“The goal is to win a World Series, and we weren’t able to do that … So now that it’s over, it’s like, ‘Don’t leave.’ ”
Finally, it was no secret that superstar Shohei Ohtani was not the same player fans have grown accustomed to seeing this past postseason. Ohtani had been battling a knee injury and a biceps injury since early-July, which forced him into being a one-way player for the entire second half of the season.
His stats took a massive dip after the All-Star break, hitting just .245 with a .772 OPS in the final 47 games. Ahead of the postseason, Ohtani even took his first injured list stint since his Dodger tenure began, making it back on the roster for the final five regular season games.
With his play clearly affected since July, he spoke on if surgery will be an option this offseason in order to get back on track.
“Hard to tell at this point,” Ohtani said. “It’s something that’s going to be analyzed, discussed over the offseason, and [we’ll] see if it’s a viable thing to do.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Every Dodgers Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason
Dodgers' Blake Snell Makes Plea to Tarik Skubal Ahead of Free Agency
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Addresses Potential Surgery, Future as a Two-Way Player
Mookie Betts Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After Disappointing NLCS
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson