Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Shohei Ohtani Cy Young Campaign, Former Manager Takes Over Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 2-1, on Tuesday evening and fell to 20-10 on the year. The lone run for the defending champions didn't arrive until the bottom of the eighth inning as All-Star catcher Will Smith brought Dalton Rushing home via an RBI single.

Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup against Miami, but struck out nine across six innings of work on the mound. He gave up three walks and one earned run on five hits, but is putting together a case to become MLB's first Cy Young award winner from Japan.

Ohtani has a 0.60 ERA — the lowest in MLB thus far — through 30 innings of work. He has struck out 34 batters to nine walks, and a major reason for doing so is his 97.8 mph four seam fastball (93rd percentile among active pitchers), which is his most-used pitch in his arsenal thrown 44.4% of the time.

Perhaps Ohtani's most dangerous offering is his second-most frequent: his sweeper. He throws it 22% of the time at 85.2 mph on average, but batters swing and miss at the offering 45.2% of the time.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire a utility man in need of a career resurgence. Across 96 games in 2024, he slashed .280/.334/.497 with an OPS of .831 and 15 home runs. Last year, he struggled mightily.

In other news, former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly took over the Philadelphia Phillies after Rob Thompson was suddenly fired. Mattingly was the skipper in LA from 2011-15 and collected three NL West titles before he was succeeded by Dave Roberts.

Mattingly managed the Marlins from 2015-22 and was a bench coach for the Blue Jays until accepting a role with Philadelphia as a bench coach this season. The new interim manager won his first game with the Phillies on Tuesday as they blanked the San Francisco Giants, 7-0.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Make Trade With Blue Jays, Acquire Utility Man

Former Dodgers Manager Takes Over Phillies After Sudden Rob Thomson Firing

17 MLB Execs Unanimously Pick Dodgers Over Padres as Best Team in NL West

Shohei Ohtani Will Be Out of Dodgers Lineup on Tuesday vs Marlins

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Nearly Played Third Base for First Time in 9 Years

Why Kyle Tucker's Walk-Off Moment Really Matters for Dodgers After $240 Million Investment

Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Shohei Ohtani Out, Surprise Player Leading Off

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani has made five pitching starts this season:



6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 9 K vs. Marlins (didn't hit)

6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 K vs. Giants

6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 10 K vs. Mets (didn't hit)

6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 K vs. Blue Jays

6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K vs. Guardians



He has a 0.60 ERA. pic.twitter.com/WJnXmi0lTY — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 29, 2026

Blake Snell was DEALING in his second rehab start 😮‍💨🔥



3.0 IP

1 H

0 R

6 K

0 BB



The Dodgers are going to have to make a difficult decision soon… pic.twitter.com/ULPXuAV9V2 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) April 29, 2026

Tyler Fitzgerald with the Giants in 2024:



.280/.334/.497

15 HR

34 RBI

17 SB

.831 OPS

135 OPS+



The Dodgers traded for him today, and will try to help him rediscover his bat.



He can be another utility man, as he's played every defensive position except catcher at the MLB level. pic.twitter.com/Mq0HkTWEzd — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 29, 2026

The Dodgers hosted a youth baseball clinic at the stadium and welcomed students with autism from the Oxnard School District for a day of play and learning. The students spent time with Teoscar, Andy, Santiago and Holly Robinson Peete and ended the day with lunch and gifts. pic.twitter.com/ypCATOLUC8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 29, 2026

Celebrating Women's Night at the ballpark presented by UCLA Health. 💙 pic.twitter.com/7MobNaKeu0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 29, 2026

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