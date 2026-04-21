Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Andy Pages and Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing their National League West road trip as they're back in California for a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers (16-6) enter the series coming off a four-game split with the Colorado Rockies. The Giants (9-13) are underperforming early in 2026, but coming off a series win against the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for his fifth start of the year. The Japanese hurler is coming off his best outing of 2026 against the New York Mets, where he went 7.2 innings, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Overall, Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts to three walks across 25.2 innings this season.

In his career against the Giants, Yamamoto has made five starts, sporting a 3.03 ERA over 29.2 innings.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Giants right-hander Landen Roupp, who's off to a dominant start this season.

Roupp is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA across four starts, striking out 24 batters over 22.2 innings of work.

He had one bad start against the Mets, allowing five earned runs over 4.2 innings of work. In his other starts, he's gone a combined 18 innings, allowing just one earned run.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Call, CF Alex Freeland, 2B

Andy Pages and Will Smith are getting days off, with Call and Rushing replacing them on the field.

Freeman is back in the lineup after two days away from the team for the birth of his daughter. Tucker also returns to the lineup after getting Monday off, while Kim is starting at shortstop following Miguel Rojas' 3-for-3 day.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Announces Birth of Daughter

Freeman is back in the lineup on Tuesday after he and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their new daughter, London Rosemary Joy Freeman, into the world on Sunday.

The Dodgers' first baseman missed just two games, paving the way for Ryan Ward to make his MLB debut. Ward has since been optioned back to Triple-A.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco on Tuesday, April 21 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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