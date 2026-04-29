Dodgers Make Trade With Blue Jays, Acquire Utility Man



The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers have acquired infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers have transferred right-handed pitcher Landon Knack to the 60-day injured list.

Who is Tyler Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald, 28, was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He worked his way up the minor league ranks and was a top-30 prospect on the team in 2020. He made his MLB debut in 2023, appearing in 10 games for San Francisco.

In 2024, Fitzgerald appeared in 96 games for the Giants as a utility player. He slashed .280/.334/.497 with 15 home runs, 34 runs batted in and an OPS of .831. He also stole 17 bases while playing all over the field defensively.

Fitzgerald then regressed last season, appearing in just 72 games and hitting .217 with an OPS of .606. He was designated for assignment at the beginning of the 2026 season, and traded to the Blue Jays in early April.

The Blue Jays had Fitzgerald on the active roster for a week, but he didn’t appear in a game. He was then optioned to Triple-A, and designated for assignment 10 days later.

Now, the Dodgers are taking a chance on the utility player, who’s appeared at every position except catcher at the major league level.

He’s reporting to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the Dodgers. There, he’ll work with the team’s coaches to potentially unlock something in his swing that’s been missing since 2024. Either way, he’ll provide organizational depth all over the field.

Dodgers Transfer Landon Knack to 60-Day IL

As for the corresponding move, the Dodgers are moving Knack to the 60-day injured list.

Knack suffered an intercostal strain during spring training that forced him to open the season on the injured list. By being moved to the 60-day IL, Knack won’t be eligible to return until late May at the earliest.

There haven’t been many updates on Knack, which means he wasn’t going to be back before late May anyway as he still needs to go through an entire throwing progression.

Knack has appeared in 25 games (19 starts) at the MLB level over the last two seasons, sporting a 4.13 ERA with 111 strikeouts over 111.1 innings pitched.

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