Dodgers Notes: Mookie Betts Setback, Dave Roberts Calls Out Offense, Shohei Ohtani Makes History

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon and fell to 20-11 on the year.

Miami took an early 1-0, lead in the top of the second inning, but LA responded by way of Alex Call reaching on an infield single (that should have been a fly out, but got lost in the sun) to bring Max Muncy home. Through Call's first 12 appearances this season, he is hitting .310 with an OPS of .838.

The Marlins struck again in the top of the fifth inning as former Dodger Esteury Ruiz slugged his first home run of the year. Backstop Dalton Rushing responded in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to tie things back up, but the Marlins would score the eventual game-winning run in the eighth that LA could not recover from.

The Dodgers had the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Freddie Freeman then grounded into a game-ending double play.

Manager Dave Roberts called out his team's offense on Wednesday after the defeat.

"I don't think we're collectively swinging the bats the way we were early," Roberts said. "The last 10 days, it just hasn't been synced up. We just haven't got those hits when we needed [them]."

In other news, superstar Mookie Betts suffered a minor setback amid his recovery from an oblique injury. Betts said he's still hoping to be back soon, and feels ahead of the potential six-week timeline.

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani made some more history to add to his storied career. This time, it deals with his work as a pitcher, doing something only three Dodgers have done better than him through their first five starts dating back to 1926.

Ohtani has tossed 30 strikeouts to just nine walks this season and has an incremental ERA of 0.60. There has still never been a Cy Young award winner from Japan, and if the four-time MVP keeps up this kind of production, that could change at season's end.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Mookie Betts Suffered Setback With Oblique Injury, Delaying Return to Dodgers

Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Offense After Series Loss to Marlins

Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Enjoying One of Best Starts to Season in Dodgers Franchise History

Dave Roberts Didn't Consult Shohei Ohtani Before Omitting Him From Dodgers Lineup

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Breaks Silence on Elbow Surgery, Reveals Return Timeline

Dodgers Lineup vs. Marlins: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Shohei Ohtani Returns

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Lowest ERA in first 5 starts of a season, Dodgers since ER official in NL (1912):



1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.20

1985 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.21

1972 Don Sutton: 0.42

1926 Jesse Petty: 0.57

2026 Shohei Ohtani: 0.60 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 29, 2026

Will Klein throws a scoreless 7th inning with 2 Ks! pic.twitter.com/Q7l4leKDtB — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) April 29, 2026

Tyler strikes out the side! pic.twitter.com/YKdXGlQen5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 29, 2026

The sun is no match for the Comet—he catches two pop-ups in a row in the 9th inning!#김혜성 pic.twitter.com/7itnv6BLlM — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) April 29, 2026

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