Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani to Sit 2 Games, LA Options Infielder, Hyeseong Kim Decision Explained

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 9-3, on Monday evening and not only fell to 24-17 on the year, but dropped to second place in the National League West.

Despite his average fastball speed increasing from his previous outing, right-hander Roki Sasaki allowed three earned runs off of six hits through five-plus innings of work, drawing the loss in Monday's game.

After the defeat to the rivals up North, manager Dave Roberts announced that superstar Shohei Ohtani would be left out of the lineup on both Wednesday and Thursday. This won't interfere with Ohtani's scheduled start on the mound Wednesday in San Francisco.

The four-time MVP went 0-for-5 on Monday night with a pair of strikeouts.

In other news, the Dodgers optioned infielder Alex Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In an exciting corresponding move, the Dodgers activated superstar Mookie Betts off the 10-day injured list. Betts went 1-for-5 in his return on Monday.

Roberts spoke on the reason that the aforementioned move didn't include infielder Hyeseong Kim.

“It was hard. It was a tough [conversation],” Roberts said. “I think what it came to do is Hyeseong’s performed better. Alex did everything that we asked as far as playing defense and being a pro, learning and taking good at-bats. And the last 10 days have been really good as far as getting on base.

"But at that point, we just felt that giving Hyeseong some runway because the way he’s performed over the time he’s been here, we felt that was fair.”

Kim is batting .282/.345/.385 with an OPS of .730 this season through 30 appearances. He has proven to be quite the reliable replacement to Betts amid his absence, and earned a place on the big league roster.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Appear Set to Keep Santiago Espinal Over Hyeseong Kim, Alex Freeland

Dave Roberts Reveals Why Dodgers Chose to Keep Hyeseong Kim Over Alex Freeland

What Dodgers Choosing Hyeseong Kim Over Alex Freeland Really Reveals

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Rivalry Series vs Giants

Dodgers’ Looming Roster Cut for Mookie Betts Isn’t as Obvious as It Appears

Dodgers Optioning Alex Freeland in Major Roster Move: Report

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Mookie Betts Returns, Hyeseong Kim Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani will pitch Wednesday. #Dodgers Dave Roberts said he will not hit either Wednesday or Thursday — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) May 12, 2026

Hyeseong Kim since being called up for Mookie Betts:



.289 AVG

5 XBH

8 RBI

5 SB

.748 OPS

114 wRC+



He's played above-average defense and been a "spark plug" for the Dodgers, as Dave Roberts put it.



He played too well to warrant being sent back down, and LA rewarded him for it. pic.twitter.com/X2yGpbQJ55 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 11, 2026

Back-to-back days with a homer from Max! pic.twitter.com/OcaWAicDnG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2026

2025 Champs. 🏆



Tonight’s World Series Replica Trophy presented by Budweiser. pic.twitter.com/n4uzPKwMNd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2026

Shohei Ohtani continues to struggle at the plate 😬



His average is down to .234 and his OPS has dipped to .772. pic.twitter.com/tV3iC4RkIZ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 12, 2026

Max for the tie, Andy for the lead! pic.twitter.com/GSuAfRqqK8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 12, 2026

The Dodgers activated shortstop Mookie Betts from the injured list and optioned IF Alex Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2026

Give your child the unforgettable experience of playing on the same field as their favorite Dodger! From hitting, fielding, pitching and more, visit https://t.co/uUXSSAiI9y to learn more. pic.twitter.com/hde1EUsj1q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2026

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