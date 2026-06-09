Dodgers Notes: Tyler Glasnow Bad News, Tarik Skubal Trade Latest, River Ryan Update
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an unfortunate report on right-hander Tyler Glasnow's recovery from back spasms that caused him to land on the injured list over a month ago.
"He wants to get cranking again but the doctors just aren’t allowing it and the body is not allowing for it right now," Roberts said.
Glasnow tossed a 2.72 ERA across his first seven starts of 2026 and has certainly been missed amid the other pitching injuries for the defending champions. Glasnow missed over two months with shoulder issues last season as the All-Star's long list of injuries across his career unfortunately continue on.
In other news, MLB insider Jeff Passan spoke on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and how a potential blockbuster deal would match up "perfectly" due to LA's deep farm system and other assets on the roster keeping them squarely in the hunt for the two-time Cy Young award winner.
"Paying a premium price for a short-term contract goes against how they prefer to operate, but the Dodgers have built such a good farm system — and one that, heavy on controllable arms and dynamic outfielders, matches up perfectly with Detroit's needs — that it makes too much sense for them not to be involved in the discussions," Passan wrote.
Finally, two notable Dodgers insiders spoke on the reasoning for why Triple-A arm River Ryan has yet to be called up this season.
With pitchers like Glasnow and Blake Snell still injured, Ryan and his 2.89 ERA through his first six starts of the season for Oklahoma City appear to be going to waste. Ryan was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a Tommy John surgery in August 2024 and has shown signs of a strong comeback season thus far.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Delivers Bad News on Tyler Glasnow's Recovery
Dodgers Match Up 'Perfectly' With Tigers in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade
Why Dodgers Aren't Calling Up River Ryan Despite Triple-A Dominance
Blue Jays Castoff Reveals How He's Turned Into Potential Steal for Dodgers
Dodgers Manager Has Wild Comparison for Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Have New Third Base Prospect Turning Heads in Minor Leagues
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs Pirates
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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