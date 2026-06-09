Dodgers Notes: Tyler Glasnow Bad News, Tarik Skubal Trade Latest, River Ryan Update

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an unfortunate report on right-hander Tyler Glasnow's recovery from back spasms that caused him to land on the injured list over a month ago.

"He wants to get cranking again but the doctors just aren’t allowing it and the body is not allowing for it right now," Roberts said.

Glasnow tossed a 2.72 ERA across his first seven starts of 2026 and has certainly been missed amid the other pitching injuries for the defending champions. Glasnow missed over two months with shoulder issues last season as the All-Star's long list of injuries across his career unfortunately continue on.

In other news, MLB insider Jeff Passan spoke on Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and how a potential blockbuster deal would match up "perfectly" due to LA's deep farm system and other assets on the roster keeping them squarely in the hunt for the two-time Cy Young award winner.

"Paying a premium price for a short-term contract goes against how they prefer to operate, but the Dodgers have built such a good farm system — and one that, heavy on controllable arms and dynamic outfielders, matches up perfectly with Detroit's needs — that it makes too much sense for them not to be involved in the discussions," Passan wrote.

Finally, two notable Dodgers insiders spoke on the reasoning for why Triple-A arm River Ryan has yet to be called up this season.

With pitchers like Glasnow and Blake Snell still injured, Ryan and his 2.89 ERA through his first six starts of the season for Oklahoma City appear to be going to waste. Ryan was sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign after undergoing a Tommy John surgery in August 2024 and has shown signs of a strong comeback season thus far.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Delivers Bad News on Tyler Glasnow's Recovery

Dodgers Match Up 'Perfectly' With Tigers in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

Why Dodgers Aren't Calling Up River Ryan Despite Triple-A Dominance

Blue Jays Castoff Reveals How He's Turned Into Potential Steal for Dodgers

Dodgers Manager Has Wild Comparison for Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Have New Third Base Prospect Turning Heads in Minor Leagues

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs Pirates

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani's OPS: .939 (1st in National League)

Shohei Ohtani's ERA: 0.74 (1st in MLB minimum 60 IP)



The Dodgers two-way star is the best hitter in the NL and arguably the best pitcher in baseball right now.



This isn't normal. pic.twitter.com/0OB7nENGLV — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 8, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts compared Shohei Ohtani to an exotic car🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pPevN0SFwC — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 8, 2026

Next stop: Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/uSrQJG9zSv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 8, 2026

Dodgers qualified OPS leaders over the last 15 days 👀🔥



1.142 — Shohei Ohtani

.948 — Andy Pages

.935 — Freddie Freeman

.620 — Mookie Betts

.580 — Kyle Tucker pic.twitter.com/uC8dIJYrVh — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 8, 2026

Road trip ready. pic.twitter.com/GjpFSwHW4K — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 8, 2026

Tanner Scott and Adrian Morejon are deadlocked at 120 proPitching+, the best mark among all relievers this season. Scott's results back it up at a 2.36 ERA. Morejon's stuff is just as elite but the 4.60 ERA says the margins have not been kind. Who breaks the tie? pic.twitter.com/8sUo5UkaUD — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) June 8, 2026

Dodgers wRC+ leaders this season (min. 100 PA) 👀🔥



161 — Shohei Ohtani

141 — Max Muncy

137 — Dalton Rushing

135 — Andy Pages

135 — Freddie Freeman

121 — Teoscar Hernandez

107 — Kyle Tucker

106 — Will Smith

94 — Alex Freeland

86 — Hyeseong Kim



What stands out most? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ox5SfWqWHH — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 8, 2026

Josue De Paula's ceiling is a player he's been compared to for a while: Yordan Alvarez.@jnorris427 adds that his floor is a productive big leaguer that hits in the middle of a lineup. pic.twitter.com/Rhj8iQTCX5 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) June 8, 2026

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