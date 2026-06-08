Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs Pirates

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading out on the road for a six-game road trip, with the first stop being in the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles is coming off another series win over the Los Angeles Angels, taking two of three games from their Southern California rivals. The Dodgers have been playing very well as of late, and currently hold a commanding lead in the National League West.

On the season, the Dodgers are 42-24, and they have a 7.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place. The Dodgers will look to keep the winning ways going on the road, where they are 20-12 on the season.

As for Pittsburgh, they enter this series with a record of 34-32, sitting in third place in the NL Central. The Pirates have been much more competitive this season than in years past, with multiple young players growing into form.

The Dodgers went 2-4 against the Pirates across two series last season.

Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Probables

Tuesday, June 9: LHP Eric Lauer vs RHP Paul Skenes

Opening the series for the Dodgers will be lefty Eric Laurer, who's been a nice pickup for the team. Lauer has an ERA of 2.53 over two starts for Los Angeles since he came to the team via trade earlier this season.

The left-hander has stepped into the starting rotation nicely and has looked like a potential steal after being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Pirates will be sending ace Paul Skenes to the mound to face the Dodgers in the series opener.

Overall, Skenes has an ERA of 3.09 over 70 innings this season. Skenes has allowed at least three runs in three of his last four starts, however, so he will try to bounce back from this rough patch.

Wednesday, June 10: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs RHP Jared Jones

Shohei Ohtani gets the nod in the second game, and he will be looking to continue his NL Cy Young award bid. Ohtani has arguably been the best pitcher game to game in the league, as he's simply been dominant on the mound.

Overall, the right-handed pitcher has an astonishing 0.74 ERA for the Dodgers this season. Ohtani has only allowed one earned run over his last 24 innings pitched.

Going opposite to Ohtani is young starter Jared Jones, whose recorded an ERA of 4.82 over two appearances this season. Jones has real potential on the mound, and he'll have a strong opportunity to prove himself against the defending champions.

Thursday, June 11: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs RHP Mitch Keller

The Dodgers will close out the series with Justin Wrobleski, who has been excellent for them this season.

Over 68.2 innings of work. Wrobleski has posted an ERA of 2.62. In his last outing, the lefty went six shutout innings against the Diamondbacks, striking out four batters.

Pittsburgh will counter with righty Mitch Keller, who has had an up-and-down season, registering an ERA of 4.81 over 73 innings pitched. Keller allowed six runs in 4.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves in his last outing.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates June 9-11

First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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