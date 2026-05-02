Dodgers Notes: Veteran Reconsidering Retirement, Top Prospect Turning Heads, Mookie Betts Talks Future

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-2, on Friday evening and fell to 20-12 on the year.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out eight batters across 4.2 innings of work, but also allowed four earned runs on eight hits before his day was done. His ERA rose to 5.23 on the year.

On the offensive side of things — and there was not much for the defending champions on Friday — Max Muncy hit an RBI double in the top of the third inning to bring home Andy Pages and cut the lead to 3-1. After the Cardinals extended their lead to 4-1, a Kyle Tucker sacrifice fly in the sixth brought Freddie Freeman home to tally another run on the board.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, a key veteran on the squad spoke on what would forego his imminent retirement. The plan is still to hang it up at the end of the 2026 campaign, but the veteran spoke on how his decision isn't totally made up — and how he knows he can still play at a high level.

“When I made this decision to retire and play for one more year, it’s not because I felt I couldn’t play,” the veteran said. “I can still play. I can prepare to go and play shortstop for 100 games. But it’s bigger than that. I’m family-oriented.”

In other news, a top Dodgers prospect has been turning heads as of late for the defending champions. Dodgers vice president of player development Will Rhymes spoke earlier this year on the man who is currently hitting, .316/.465/.633 with an OPS of 1.098 in High-A this season.

“Credit to our amateur scouts because he wasn’t the most famous guy when we took him in high school, and they were just all over him,” Rhymes said. “All the things that they said about him have come to be true — the athleticism, the hand speed, just everything."

Finally, superstar Mookie Betts opened up on his future and spoke on his retirement timeline. The 33-year-old is currently nursing an oblique injury and has been sidelined since April 4.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Veteran Could Forego Impending Retirement Under One Condition

Dodgers-Reds Trade From Last Year Suddenly Looks Completely Lopsided

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Reveals Retirement Timeline

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Clear Response to Red Sox Firing Alex Cora

Dodgers Lineup vs Cardinals: Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Gavin Lux trade last year is a perfect example of what makes the Dodgers so great.



LA got Mike Sirota and a draft pick (which became Charles Davalan). Their stats at High-A:



Sirota: .325/.464/.649, 5 HR, 13 RBI

Davalan: .302/.394/.581, 6 HR, 17 RBIpic.twitter.com/2Ye9l2M3FX — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 1, 2026

If you could give one former Dodger a lifetime contract in their prime, who are you picking? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WKRpyio9yv — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 1, 2026

Good to see you, Champ. 💍 pic.twitter.com/NMQfCbiOwy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 1, 2026

Pages scores from 1st on the RBI double from Muncy!!!

Spectrum customers with both Internet and Mobile services can watch Spectrum SportsNet LA and live #Dodgers games with SNLA+.

🔗: https://t.co/3Pk48S45KS pic.twitter.com/B7sh57ETIR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 2, 2026

Projected Dodgers in the NL Cy Young race, per FanGraphs 👀🏆



— Shohei Ohtani (1st)

— Tyler Glasnow (5th)

— Justin Wrobleski (8th)



Will any of these three still be in the Cy Young conversation at the end of the year? 🤔🏆 pic.twitter.com/KXsdb9Ddhg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 1, 2026

The Dodgers are proud to celebrate #AAPIHeritageMonth and recognize our Asian American and Pacific Islander players, coaches, staff and fans and the impact they have on the AAPI community. pic.twitter.com/ds499trrig — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 1, 2026

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