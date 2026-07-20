Dodgers Officially Release 21-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released a 21-year-old pitcher from the organization amid a rough season in the minor leagues.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, the Dodgers have released right-handed pitcher Jose Cabrera from the organization. He was officially released by the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the team's Single-A affiliate.

Cabrera, 21, initially signed with the Dodgers as a 19-year-old international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in December 2023.

Cabrera spent the 2024 season in the Dominican Summer League, where he made 20 appearances out of the bullpen and went 6-0 with a 5.26 ERA. Across 25.2 innings of work, he had 30 strikeouts to 24 walks and opposing batters hit just .143 against him.

In 2025, Cabrera was assigned to the Arizona Complex League, getting his first opportunity to play for the Dodgers stateside.

He dominated in Rookie Ball at the ACL, allowing six runs (five earned) over 20.1 innings for a 2.21 ERA. He had 27 strikeouts to just eight walks and ended up earning a promotion to Single-A midseason.

At the Single-A level, Cabrera struggled, allowing 16 runs over 14 innings for a 10.29 ERA. He still showcased solid strikeout numbers with 17 punch outs, but walked 14 and allowed a batting average against of .339.

Due to his struggles in Single-A, Cabrera went back to Rookie Ball to begin the 2026 season.

He made four appearances for the ACL Dodgers this year, accruing an 8.44 ERA with 10 strikeouts to five walks over 5.1 innings.

Then, Cabrera was again promoted to Single-A, where he endured the worst struggles of his young career.

Cabrera made 13 appearances for the Tower Buzzers this season, allowing a whopping 34 runs (31 of them earned) over 11.1 innings for a 24.62 ERA. He had more walks (25) than strikeouts (20) and carried a WHIP of 3.44.

Cabrera's last outing came on July 8, when he allowed seven runs (six earned) while walking five and recording just one out. That appeared to be the final straw for the Dodgers to cut ties with him and allow him to head to free agency.

At 21 years old, Cabrera has plenty of time to develop into a major league pitcher. For now, though, he'll look for his next home in baseball to help him get there.

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