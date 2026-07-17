Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Finally Making Progress in Return From Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow has now made some progress in his return from a lingering back issue.

Glasnow has been sidelined for more than two months, with his recovery taking longer than initially expected. The veteran right-hander left a game in May due to back spasms, and he hasn't been able to get back on the mound since.

But the veteran finally threw a bullpen session over the weekend, giving way for him to take the next step in his recovery.

“It was like 95, 96 [mph] in his ‘pen, but he does that rolling out of bed when he’s healthy,” Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said to the Los Angeles Times. “But it’s a good sign.”

During his recovery, Glasnow has seen a few setbacks occur, sending him back to square one time and time again. The right-hander started playing catch twice over the last two months, but the back issues returned, forcing the Dodgers to shut him down.

Now it seems that Glasnow is in a good place, and he is on track to return to the Dodgers in the second half of the season, likely sometime in late August.

“The schedule is starting to move with a little bit more consistency than it had been,” Prior said. “So he’s in a good spot.”

Part of what has taken Glasnow so long to recover has been his 6-foot-8 frame adding pressure every time he throws a pitch. This has put extra strain on his back, allowing the injury to linger.

The entire process has been frustrating for Glasnow, especially considering that originally the injury was considered to be routine. The Dodgers can't afford too many more setbacks with the veteran with the calendar now in the middle of July.

"I think there’s been times where he’s played catch, thrown 'pens and then feels good until he doesn’t," manager Dave Roberts said. "The back is a little tricky. Hopefully, he comes in feeling good, and then when he keeps throwing his 'pens, we keep moving the needle.

"But we’re trying to get a good base so we don’t have a setback, because, obviously, now in the middle of the season, setbacks are going to be hard to overcome."

Getting Glasnow back will provide a major boost to the Dodgers' rotation. The veteran has been a key piece of this team over the last two years, and Los Angeles has missed him on the mound.

Before the injury, Glasnow was on pace for another strong season with the Dodgers. In seven starts, he went 3-0, registering an ERA of 2.72 while striking out 49 batters.

The team has been without both him and starter Blake Snell (elbow), but each pitcher is ramping back up to return. Glasnow is said to be behind Snell in terms of recovery, but this new update on the tall right-hander is a step in the right direction.

Los Angeles has enough pitching depth to help get them through the regular season, but they need Glasnow and Snell for the playoffs. This team wants to complete the three-peat, and having the two All-Stars in the rotation will be critical.

“I want to get back to throwing and get going. I just have to make sure those symptoms are gone and I’m not going to hurt it again," Glasnow said. "The second time, it became more about the overall big picture. That doesn’t mean for me I’m just going to sit down and take my time. I definitely can’t sit out any more than I’m supposed to. It’s driving me [expletive] crazy."

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