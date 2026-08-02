Dodgers Top Prospect Removed From Sunday’s Game in 7th Inning With Trade Deadline Looming

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Eduardo Quintero has been a name to watch with the MLB trade deadline just a day away.

Despite a report that the Dodgers potentially view him as "untouchable," the outfielder was just removed from the High-A Great Lakes Loons game on Sunday in the seventh inning as the trade deadline looms.

It's currently unclear why he was removed from the game, but with just over 24 hours until the trade deadline, the timing is interesting.

Eduardo Quintero was just pinch hit for in the 7th inning, worth monitoring... https://t.co/A998EpPQQO — Future Dodgers (@FutureDodgers) August 2, 2026

Double-A outfielder Zyhir Hope was scratched right before first pitch of Saturday night's game. Hours later, he was traded to the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal.

Who is Eduardo Quintero?

Quintero is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Dodgers system, with the team holding him in high regard. The outfielder has performed well this season, hitting .304 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and an OPS of .908.

But with how deep the Dodgers' farm system is, especially in the outfield, there has been some speculation that multiple players could be moved. Quintero is only 20 years old, but he's an advanced hitter for his age.

One aspect of Quintero's game that has impressed the Dodgers is his ability to not chase pitches outside the zone. The outfielder has shown strong discipline at the plate, which is a trait that Los Angeles loves to see from its hitters.

Quintero has excellent athleticism, giving him the projection to be a very good outfielder at the big league level. Compared to some of the other outfield prospects that the Dodgers have, Quintero is a better athlete, likely putting him as a center fielder in the future.

His arm strength is also one of his better attributes, with him recording 18 assists in 170 starts in center field. The Dodgers have been very happy with his development, but the organization doesn't have playing time for everyone.

This has seen the front office be forced to trade talented players, opening the door for others to step up. Quintero may be better served in another team's system, giving him a much clearer path to the big leagues.

It remains to be seen if Quintero will be the next prospect to be moved, but with a three-peat in sight, the Dodgers are making it known that they are going all-in.

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