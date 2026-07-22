Dodgers Officially Release 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Amid Disappointing Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released another veteran pitcher from the organization this week.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton has been released. He was officially released by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Middleton, 32, joined the Dodgers during spring training on a minor league deal. The veteran right-hander hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2023, and has been working his way back from major elbow surgery he underwent in 2024.

Middleton appeared in 29 games for the Comets this year, accruing a 4.45 ERA across 30.1 innings with 24 strikeouts to 23 walks. He had two saves and finished 11 games for the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.

Unfortunately, Middleton wasn't able to receive an MLB call-up from LA this year, despite their rash of pitching injuries. And just as the second half of the season kicked off, the team decided to move on from him altogether.

Middleton will now look for his next home in MLB, aiming to get back to the big leagues for the first time since 2023.

Keynan Middleton Career History

Middleton was initially drafted by the then-Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He worked his way up the organizational ranks and made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2017.

Middleton spent four seasons with the Halos, compiling a 3.48 ERA across 104 appearances with nine saves. Then, he hit free agency, and joined the Seattle Mariners on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Middleton made 32 appearances with the Mariners, sporting a 4.94 ERA. He hit free agency after the season and joined the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal. In 2022, he had a 5.29 ERA over 17 innings of work.

Middleton continued bouncing around, as he joined the Chicago White Sox on a minor league deal ahead of the 2023 season. He had a 3.96 ERA across 39 appearances with Chicago before being dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline.

Middleton made 12 appearances with the Yankees to close out the 2023 campaign, sporting a 1.88 ERA with 17 strikeouts to seven walks.

That ended up being Middleton's last MLB appearance for the time being, as he joined the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of 2024 but didn't appear in a big league game before undergoing surgery to repair his flexor tendon.

He then joined the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in July 2025, making four scoreless appearances.

The Dodgers gave him an opportunity this year at the minor league level, but didn't call him up. Now, he'll look elsewhere to get back to the MLB level for the first time since 2023.

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