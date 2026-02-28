Dodgers Continue to Explore Stockpiling Depth with Newest Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to take fliers on a variety of players during the offseason and into Spring Training, and Keynan Middleton is the latest to join the organization.

According to Matt Eddy of Baseball America, the Dodgers signed Middleton to a Minor League contract. But unlike other recent signings, Middleton did not receive a non-roster invite to big league camp in Spring Training, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Middleton reporting to Minor League camp with the Dodgers isn't necessarily much of a surprise when taking into account he hasn't pitched in the Majors since 2023. He spent time with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees that year, going a combined 2-2 with a 3.96 ERA in 51 appearances.

Middleton went on to sign a one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season but never appeared in a game for them due to suffering a flexor injury that required surgery. He didn't return to the mound until late in 2025, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings in four games for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.

The 32-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and also dealt with biceps, ankle, foot and right shoulder injuries throughout his career.

Middleton has spent parts of seven seasons at the Major League level, pitching for the Los Angeles Angels (2017-20), Seattle Mariners (2021), Arizona Diamondbacks (2022), and White Sox and Yankees (2023).

Why did Dodgers sign Keynan Middleton?

Even with his injury history and not recently being in the Majors, Middleton is certainly worth an addition for the Dodgers on a Minor League deal.

He was picked by the Angels in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft and posted a combined 3.43 ERA from 2017-18. Upon returning from Tommy John surgery in the second half of 2019, he had a 1.17 ERA. Albeit that was only in 11 games.

Middleton has an above-average strikeout rate of 24.2%, but struggles with walks to the tune of a 10.3% rate. Middleton's fastball averaged 95.5 mph in 2023, and he still proved effective at inducing chase out of the strike zone.

Like with their other signings, there isn't any risk for the Dodgers. Middleton presumably will begin the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and could become a candidate to get called up if a need emerges.

As it is, the Dodgers already are looking at starting the season without the likes of Brock Stewart, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips being available. The situation with Phillips was expected, and likely Stewart as well despite some initial optimism he could possibly be ready for Opening Day.

Graterol's continued struggles with returning from right shoulder surgery is more of a surprise.