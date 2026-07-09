Dodgers Officially Release Pitcher After Spending Six Years With Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released a pitcher after six years with the organization.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Sublette, who hasn't pitched this season due to injury, was released this week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. Sublette was officially released by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Sublette, 27, was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University. The Dodgers signed him for $147,500, which was below the slot value of $194,400.

“It’s such an honor to be taken by such an incredible organization,” Sublette said to the Chicago Tribune at the time. “It’s been pretty hectic. I’m going to keep improving and trying to get better.

“It was a big jump from high school to college and it will be another big jump to pro ball.”

7th-rder Ryan Sublette signs w/@Dodgers for $150k (pick 222 value = $194,400). Texas Tech RHP, 92-95 mph fastballs & mid-80s sliders from deceptive arm slot. 2.34 ERA, .183 opponents average, 62 K in 42.1 IP this spring. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 25, 2021

Sublette immediately pitched in Rookie Ball and Single-A in 2021 before spending the entire 2022 season in High-A. At High-A Great Lakes, he went 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA across 41 appearances (54.1 innings). He had an unbelievable 87 strikeouts.

Sublette was promoted to Double-A in 2023, where he made 43 appearances and had a 6.27 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 47.1 innings. He also had 46 walks.

In 2024, Sublette spent a majority of the season in Double-A but finally reached Triple-A for the first time. He had a 4.84 ERA across 48.1 innings in Double-A, and a 2.70 ERA across 3.1 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Sublette joined the big league team at spring training for the first time. He made two appearances in Cactus League play, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. He even recorded a win.

Sublette then spent the entire 2025 season in Triple-A, where he made 39 appearances (one start) and compiled a 5.06 ERA over 53.1 innings. He had 56 strikeouts to 39 walks.

Ryan Sublette, RHP



Stuff remains there with unique slot/delivery. Gaining more confidence in 2nd season at OKC.



2025 stats:

- 107 ERA+ (5.06)

- 97 FIP+ (5.62)

- 21.6 K%

- 15.1 BB%

- 119 SwStr%+ (12.6%)https://t.co/xGThlCIEjH — Austin Brubaker (@AustinBru99) November 17, 2025

Sublette began the 2026 season on the 7-day injured list and was quickly transferred to the 60-day injured list. In May, he was placed on the full-season injured list, ending his 2026 campaign before it ever began.

The team never specified Sublette's injury, but it's clearly something that was going to keep him out for the full season. Thus, the team decided to release him, where he'll be free to join another organization while he presumably continues to recover from his injury.

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