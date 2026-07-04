Shohei Ohtani Reveals New Injury That Forced Him Out of Friday's Game for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was removed from Friday night's game as a hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning.

While Ohtani exited as a pitcher after six innings and 110 pitches, his being removed as the designated hitter was a concerning development.

After the game, Ohtani revealed why he left the game, telling reporters he felt something in his right biceps in his last at-bat. He added that the move was "precautionary."

“More precautionary reasons,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I was a little concerned with my biceps with the last at-bat that I took.”

Shohei Ohtani said he came out of the game in the seventh because he felt something in his bicep his last at-bat



Called it “precautionary” https://t.co/Q6mchl2FbQ — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) July 4, 2026

Ohtani has been battling a knee injury since exiting the Dodgers' June 11 game. Roberts said earlier this week that the two-way star still wasn't 100 percent healthy.

“I don’t think he’s 100 percent with his knee," Roberts said. "But as far as his swing mechanics, where he’s at, he’s on balance. He’s 100 percent in the box."

An additional issue with Ohtani is the last thing the Dodgers want to see. However, the fact that Ohtani's removal was precautionary is a promising sign.

Ohtani said he expected to be able to play on Saturday, but added that the decision will be up to manager Dave Roberts. The skipper said Ohtani won't play on Saturday, but that the team isn't worried about the injury.

Ohtani added that he dealt with a similar issue a few months ago, and it went away quickly.

"It's the same location that I felt a couple months ago and it went away relatively quickly," Ohtani said. "So I expect that to happen again."

As for if he feels good enough to play?

"I can always play and my desire is to always play," he said. "I feel good enough to be able to do so."

#Dodgers Shohei Ohtani said he felt something in his right biceps during his last AB. That’s why he came out early. Also said he felt this “a couple months ago” and it went away — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 4, 2026

The Dodgers made the decision earlier this week to push back Ohtani's start from Wednesday to Friday. Roberts said the idea behind that decision was to get Ohtani some extra rest.

“The thought behind it is we’re in the middle of 13 in a row. So if there’s any opportunity to give him some extra rest we’re going to try to take advantage of it,” Roberts said earlier this week. “So pushing him to Friday allows us to have him still take two starts before the break and get on two division opponents.

“In that vein, there’s just no downside. This made too much sense.”

Ohtani completed six innings on Friday night, allowing three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts. It wasn't his sharpest outing, but he was picked up by his offense thanks to a big seventh inning.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh with some help from a misplay by Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth. Teoscar Hernández immediately made the Padres pay, as he hit a go-ahead grand slam to put the Dodgers up 4-3.

The Padres had a 6-0 lead on Thursday. The Dodgers responded with 12 unanswered runs.



The Padres led 3-0 through 6 innings on Friday.



Then Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead grand slam.



The Dodgers are going to run away with the NL West this year. pic.twitter.com/3eLqbBklx0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 4, 2026

That ended up being all the Dodgers needed, as Edgardo Henriquez pitched a perfect eighth while Tanner Scott struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth.

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