Dodgers Outfielder Run Over by Mascot on Scooter in Triple-A Game

Another Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has been involved in a fluke accident at the minor league level.

Outfielder Alek Thomas, who's currently with Triple-A Oklahoma City, was running out of the dugout on Saturday ahead of the team's game against the Sacramento River Cats.

As he left the dugout, the River Cats' mascot was riding his scooter around the field, and collided with the Dodgers outfielder.

Alek Thomas got ran over by the Sacramento River Cats mascot and his scooter



(via AddisonM81/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/SrodeUQl5g — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2026

Fortunately, Thomas was OK, and went 0-for-4 in Saturday's game. He didn't play on Sunday.

This is the second unfortunate incident a Dodgers minor league outfielder has had with an opposing team this season.

Kendall George, one of the Dodgers' top prospects, suffered a knee injury in May when he tried to get out of the way of the team's bat dog after scoring a run and heading into the dugout. The Double-A Tulsa Drillers outfielder was forced to miss over a month with the patellar tendon injury he suffered.

Fortunately, George healed quicker than expected, and returned to the team earlier this month.

Dodgers prospect Kendall George got hurt trying to avoid the bat dog. pic.twitter.com/4fS53NBRRB — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 27, 2026

Who is Alek Thomas?

As for Thomas, the 26-year-old outfielder was acquired by the Dodgers in mid-May in a trade with the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thomas, a second-round pick by the Diamondbacks in 2018, had spent his entire career with Arizona before the trade.

Thomas debuted in 2022 and appeared in 448 games across parts of five seasons with the Diamondbacks. Overall, he hit .230 with 31 home runs, 143 RBIs and an OPS of .634. He was known more for his defense, but the Dodgers hoped to unlock something in his offense.

“A lot of the swing components have looked the same for a long, extended period of time, and we feel like there are some levers in there to partner with [Thomas] and potentially unlock a little bit more,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told the Los Angeles Times in May. “But even as is, we feel like he’s a good extra outfielder, with the upside for even more than that.”

Across 35 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Thomas is hitting .263 with five home runs, 21 RBIs and an OPS of .766. He has 23 strikeouts to 15 walks.

Thomas is unlikely to get a call-up barring injuries at the big league roster — and even then, the team may prefer to call up some of their up-and-coming outfield prospects.

Nevertheless, he'll continue to work on his development at Oklahoma City, and can potentially be used in a trade if another team takes notice of the offensive changes he's made.

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