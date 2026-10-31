Dodgers Owner Mark Walter Finally Breaks Silence as Rumors Swirl About Selling Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a juggernaut, both on and off the field.

The Dodgers have made the playoffs 14 seasons in a row. In that stretch, they've won three World Series titles and five National League pennants.

It's the golden era of Dodgers baseball, and that's even with the team failing to win their third consecutive World Series in 2026.

Off the field, the Dodgers have built one of the most sophisticated front offices in professional sports. Los Angeles has mastered not only how much money to spend, but where to allocate those resources to maximize its impact.

The Dodgers are top-notch, and that's been the case since Mark Walter and Guggenheim Baseball Management took over in 2012. The state of the Dodgers and how they are viewed has changed for the better since they purchased the historic franchise.

Walter is a big reason for that; however, his future as owner is now uncertain. Rumors and speculation have swirled that Walter might be forced to sell the team due to a federal investigation into his business empire and a planned sell-off of his other major sports assets — like the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Walter set the record straight in an exclusive interview with Jack Harris of the California Post.

He told Harris that he's not going anywhere.

“We’re going to keep the team no matter what,” he said. “We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more. I think our commitment to do so will be just like it has been in the past. And, you know, we don’t win every year, but we’re going to try to.”

Mark Walter Wants Dodgers to Contend for ‘Decades’ to Come

Before Walter purchased the team, Los Angeles was a dysfunctional, financially unstable franchise mired in turmoil and bankruptcy.

However, Walter has built a dynasty like no other with the Dodgers and is determined to do whatever they can to get back to the mountaintop.

“I certainly hope we can look forward to winning another World Series next year under my ownership,” Walter said. “And I think we’re just trying to win consistently, and do so for not just next season, but for the next decade and decades beyond that.”

With the Dodgers falling short and rumors about Walter's future as owner, many seem to believe that Los Angeles' dynasty is over.

The feeling inside the team and front office couldn't be more different.

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