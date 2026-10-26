Dodgers Boss Directly Responds to Claims That Dynasty is Over

The Los Angeles Dodgers' season ended earlier than expected this year.

The goal in 2026 was to be the first team since the 2000 New York Yankees to win three consecutive World Series titles. Instead, the Dodgers fell flat on their face in this year's National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers got swept, with the Brewers returning the favor after Los Angeles swept them last season.

The Dodgers are poised to get back and hoist another Commissioner's Trophy, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will stop at nothing to get another ring.

External doubts have crept in about the Dodgers' ability to win another World Series due to the team's age and other factors. However, instead of worrying about the outside noise, Friedman remains focused on proving those doubters wrong.

“I welcome it,” Friedman said of the outside noise regarding the team's dynasty being over. “For us, and we’ve talked about this a lot, even after successes and we winning a World Series and then winning back to back, everything we do is for our fans. And there’s a lot of noise around us in general. We don’t really pay much attention to it.

"It’s a partnership we feel with our fans, and so people saying that we’re done and we’re on the downside of this run — it’s just more noise to us because everything for us is about the motivation we have to have a parade in the streets of Los Angeles next November.”

Dodgers Must Reload After Falling Short of Championship Expectations

Despite building what many considered the most loaded roster in MLB last winter, it clearly wasn't enough against a juggernaut that is the Brewers.

The Dodgers fell short of their goal this season, and now they have several question marks ahead this winter.

They have an aging roster, with three of their more established hitters over 32. It's no secret they'd like to get younger this offseason, and they could do that in a multitude of ways, either via trade/free agency or internally.

The Dodgers also have a number of free agents hitting the open market. That alone will impact their roster construction ahead of the 2027 season.

The Dodgers will look to reload this season and do all they can so that another parade indeed rolls through Downtown Los Angeles next November.

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