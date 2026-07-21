Dodgers, Phillies Announce New Start Time for Tuesday's Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday was delayed due to inclement weather.

The Phillies announced 40 minutes before the initially scheduled first pitch that the game would not start on time.

"Tonight's game will begin in a delay. We expect conditions to improve and plan to play tonight's game," the team announced. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the area. Please do not travel until conditions are safe and you are able to do so."

Now, over an hour later, there's finally an update.

When Will Dodgers vs Phillies Start on Tuesday?

The Phillies announced that Tuesday's game will start at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. That's 80 minutes after the original scheduled first pitch of 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

Dodgers vs Phillies Game Preview on Tuesday

Since the game was delayed before first pitch, neither team will have to alter their pitching plans.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Zack Wheeler of the Phillies.

Wheeler is a big reason why Wrobleski was named an All-Star this year, as the veteran pitcher declined MLB's invite after he was initially snubbed.

Both Wheeler and Wrobleski were not initially named to the team. Then, as MLB began naming replacements, neither pitcher received an initial invite.

Finally, Wheeler was given the call, but at that point, he said he felt "disrespected" and declined because he was "not gonna be the fifth option." MLB then called Wrobleski, and he officially became an All-Star.

"They disrespected me, so I'm just not going to participate in that thing," Wheeler said at the time. "Maybe I didn't earn it from the get-go, but maybe just second choice. ... Once I feel like they kind of messed that up, I'm out."

Wrobleski's honor was more than deserved, as he went 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings in the first half. As for Wheeler, he was 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA over 93 innings.

Now, Wheeler will get the opportunity to show why MLB messed up by not initially naming him an All-Star. He'll also look to get revenge against the Dodgers and Wrobleski as the two pitchers matched up on May 29 at Dodger Stadium.

Wrobleski got the better of Wheeler in that game, as he pitched seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. Wheeler allowed four runs over six innings and received his only loss of the season that night.

Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies on Tuesday

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Alex Call, LF Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Phillies Lineup vs Dodgers on Tuesday

Trea Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, DH Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Edmundo Sosa, LF J.T. Realmuto, C Brandon Marsh, RF Derek Hill, CF Bryson Stott, 2B

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