Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to 'Gut-Wrenching' Injury to Teammate Right Before Playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia is devastated that the team's bullpen will be without reliever Blake Treinen in the postseason.

Vesia told Jack Harris of the California Post that losing Treinen is a big blow for the team both on and off the field.

“It’s gut-wrenching for us,” Vesia said. “Blake’s one of our leaders out there in the bullpen.”

The Dodgers placed Treinen on the 15-day IL on Sunday after he injured his right shoulder while warming up in the bullpen during Saturday's game against the Giants.

Los Angeles suspects Treinen suffered a capsule injury, and the right-hander will undergo an MRI to get more clarity.

Treinen had recently returned from a nearly three-month stint on the IL due to an elbow injury.

Since returning from that elbow injury, Treinen appeared in seven games, posting a 4.05 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP across 6.2 innings.

The 38-year-old is on the final year of his contract with the Dodgers. It remains to be seen if he attempts to return for another season.

In the injury-riddled 2026 season, Treinen posted a 2.64 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a 1.41 WHIP in 29.2 innings and 36 appearances.

“I don’t know if it was a complete blowout, but really unfortunate,” manager Dave Roberts said of the injury. “His season’s over, unfortunately."

Blake Treinen's Dodgers Tenure

Treinen has completed six seasons playing with the club and seven years total. The right-handed pitcher missed the entire 2023 season recovering from right shoulder surgery to repair his labrum and rotator cuff.

The veteran pitcher has been stellar in his Dodgers tenure. From 2020 on, Treinen has posted a 2.88 ERA, 236 strikeouts and a 1.16 WHIP in 206 innings and 222 appearances.

The Kansas native started his career with the Washington Nationals. After four seasons in Washington, Treinen played three seasons with the then-Oakland Athletics before signing with Los Angeles.

Treinen was named an All-Star in 2018, his only selection with the A's.

However, with the Dodgers, he's reached the mountain top three times. His heroics during the 2024 World Series stand out.

Treinen earned the win in World Series Game 5 against the New York ankees, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings to help Los Angeles clinch the championship. He entered in the sixth inning with two outs and pitched through the eighth inning.

Blake Treinen just got the biggest seven outs of the Dodgers season.



Treinen just threw 42 pitches as the Dodgers look to beat the Yankees in the World Series.



The World Series is where legends are made.



Treinen's status is cemented forever.pic.twitter.com/UebWfNv2BL — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 31, 2024

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