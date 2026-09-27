Dodgers Announce Lineup for Game 162 vs Giants, With Just About Everyone Playing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to reach the 100-win mark for the first time since 2023 on Sunday in their regular season finale against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have won the first two games of the series and taken advantage of the Giants over the last week-plus, going 5-0 against them since last Friday.

LA is already locked into the No. 2 spot in the National League playoffs. They'll face off against the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed wild-card series, which will feature the Atlanta Braves and either the Philadelphia Phillies or Arizona Diamondbacks.

On Sunday, LA will look to finish out the regular season on a positive note before a five-day layoff.

Dodgers Placing Blake Treinen on Injured List

The Dodgers are set to make an unfortunate roster move ahead of Sunday's game, placing right-handed pitcher Blake Treinen on the injured list due to a shoulder injury.

His season is over.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Sunday

The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game on Sunday in which most relievers will likely be used to get them some work ahead of the layoff.

Left-handed pitcher Jack Dreyer will be the official starter, but it would make sense for no one to pitch much more than an inning to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to throw in the final tune-up before the NLDS.

As for the Giants, they're going with right-hander Carson Seymour to start what will likely also be a bullpen game.

Seymour has made 24 appearances (all in relief) this season), sporting a 4.75 ERA across 36 innings with 26 strikeouts to 13 walks.

Seymour has faced the Dodgers three times since last Friday, allowing one run over three innings with three strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernandez, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hunter Feduccia, C Tommy Edman, 2B

Will Smith is the only starter not in the lineup.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Sept. 27 is 12:05 p.m. PT/3:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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