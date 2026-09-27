Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Shohei Ohtani Must Improve, Roki Sasaki the Closer?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon and improved to 99-62 on the year.
Blake Snell allowed one earned run and struck out three across four innings and 77 pitches. Mookie Betts started off the scoring with a solo home run in the third, Tommy Edman enjoyed a two-hit game including an RBI single in the fourth and Enrique Hernandez broke a 3-3 tie on the second pitch of the ninth inning with a 429-foot solo home run.
On the road to victory, there was some devastating news as right-hander Blake Treinen suffered a shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen. Manager Dave Roberts provided the grim update on his veteran reliever who recently served a two-month stint on the injured list with elbow inflammation.
“I don’t know if it was a complete blowout [of the shoulder], but really unfortunate,” Roberts said. “His season’s over, unfortunately.”
The 38-year-old Treinen put up a 3.64 ERA this season and has helped bring three championships to the Dodgers in his six seasons with the team. He is undoubtably a major reason why LA has 99 wins on the year and will do all he can to support from beyond the diamond during the postseason.
“I saw him and hugged him,” Roberts said. “It’s just unfortunate.”
In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani has one area that he needs to improve upon, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. It is a critique that Friedman said he saw apparent with future Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman, as well.
Finally, with the recent news that the bullpen will be missing a key arm come October, the question as to who will be the postseason closer becomes all the more relevant. Right-hander Roki Sasaki had a two-word response to being moved to the bullpen after his IL stint (for the second straight season) as he appears to be a prime candidate to own the closer title moving forward.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Reliever Suffers Sudden Injury, Ruled Out for Rest of Season in Brutal Development
Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Admits One Area Shohei Ohtani Needs to Improve
Roki Sasaki Had 2-Word Response to Moving to Bullpen for Dodgers
2 Dodgers Execs Who Could Be Poached by Other Teams
Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy Out
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson