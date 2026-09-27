Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Shohei Ohtani Must Improve, Roki Sasaki the Closer?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3, on Saturday afternoon and improved to 99-62 on the year.

Blake Snell allowed one earned run and struck out three across four innings and 77 pitches. Mookie Betts started off the scoring with a solo home run in the third, Tommy Edman enjoyed a two-hit game including an RBI single in the fourth and Enrique Hernandez broke a 3-3 tie on the second pitch of the ninth inning with a 429-foot solo home run.

On the road to victory, there was some devastating news as right-hander Blake Treinen suffered a shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen. Manager Dave Roberts provided the grim update on his veteran reliever who recently served a two-month stint on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

“I don’t know if it was a complete blowout [of the shoulder], but really unfortunate,” Roberts said. “His season’s over, unfortunately.”

if it is the end of the his career, Blake did deliver in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/C0lv6GlAjV — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 26, 2026

The 38-year-old Treinen put up a 3.64 ERA this season and has helped bring three championships to the Dodgers in his six seasons with the team. He is undoubtably a major reason why LA has 99 wins on the year and will do all he can to support from beyond the diamond during the postseason.

“I saw him and hugged him,” Roberts said. “It’s just unfortunate.”

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani has one area that he needs to improve upon, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. It is a critique that Friedman said he saw apparent with future Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman, as well.

Finally, with the recent news that the bullpen will be missing a key arm come October, the question as to who will be the postseason closer becomes all the more relevant. Right-hander Roki Sasaki had a two-word response to being moved to the bullpen after his IL stint (for the second straight season) as he appears to be a prime candidate to own the closer title moving forward.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Reliever Suffers Sudden Injury, Ruled Out for Rest of Season in Brutal Development

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Admits One Area Shohei Ohtani Needs to Improve

Roki Sasaki Had 2-Word Response to Moving to Bullpen for Dodgers

2 Dodgers Execs Who Could Be Poached by Other Teams

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted one area Shohei Ohtani could improve moving forward⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MHOYOidycG — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 26, 2026

"Happy to get my legs under me again and get going and completely move past the groin."



Blake Snell (4.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks, 77 P) recaps his final tune-up before the postseason. pic.twitter.com/eUBk9yvEAR — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

THE DODGERS BEAT THE GIANTS AND ARE 1 WIN AWAY FROM THEIR 100th 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/iwi31fykBK — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 26, 2026

Blake Treinen felt his shoulder give while warming up for the seventh. His season is over, Dave Roberts said. A disappointing ending to the team’s longest-tenured pitcher, who will be a free agent at the end of the year. #Dodgers — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 26, 2026

"It's gut-wrenching for us. Blake's one of our leaders out of the bullpen."



Alex Vesia discusses what losing Treinen means for the bullpen and how he feels heading into the postseason. pic.twitter.com/wqqVmokhhn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

No. 23 for Mookie! pic.twitter.com/RYo5r2xkdC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 26, 2026

The luck of the shirt! 👕



Kiké Hernandez chats with @THEREAL_DV after hitting the game-winning homer to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3! #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/oLveanAqOy — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 26, 2026

Tarik Skubal threw the fewest balls (15) in a 10-strikeout game in recorded history. pic.twitter.com/g95ARmFXCy — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) September 26, 2026

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