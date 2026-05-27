Dodgers Placing Kiké Hernandez on IL One Day After Returning in Brutal Development

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez is being placed on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts announced after Tuesday's game.

Hernandez left Tuesday's game with a left oblique strain. His untimely departure came only a day after he had been reinstated from the injured list.

“Certainly we’re gonna IL him and give him some time to get back," Roberts said after the game. "It’s not a season-ending thing.”

Hernandez was understandably dejected after Tuesday's game.

"We don't really have much. We'll find out tomorrow how bad it is. Probably at least a couple of weeks," Hernandez said with his head down.

"I'm hoping it's best-case scenario, Grade 1 [strain], 2-3 weeks."

"I feel pretty defeated right now," he added, "and hopefully we get somewhat good news tomorrow."

Hernandez revealed he initially hurt his oblique during batting practice Monday, but admitted he was embarrassed and thought he could play through the injury. He told reporters Tuesday that he felt pain in his first at-bat of the night, though he didn't exit until the fourth inning.

The fan favorite made his season debut in Monday's series opener against the Rockies. The day couldn't have come sooner for Hernandez, who waited two months to be back in the lineup.

It was evident the 34-year-old was glad to be back as he went 2-for-2 at the plate. Hernandez carried that energy into Tuesday's game where he was back in the starting lineup.

The fan favorite hit a solo home run in the third inning of the Dodgers' blowout win. After recording a double in the fourth-inning, Hernandez winced in pain as he rounded first. He was then removed from the game.

KIKÉ'S BACK, TELL A FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/Hgd5xulK20 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

After exiting the game, Hernandez had an emotional conversation with Roberts in the dugout as concern grew for the utility man.

"Honestly, I was kind of not there at that point. He said he was sorry that this was happening," Hernandez said of the moment between him and the Dodgers manager.

Despite the small sample size, the fan favorite was off to an electric start as he reached base in all four plate appearances. Now, he'll again be sidelined for significant time.

Who Will Dodgers Replace Injured Kiké Hernandez With?

The Dodgers are calling up Alex Freeland from Triple-A to replace Hernandez.

The Dodgers are in a bit of a tricky situation amid Hernandez's injury. In order to make room on the active roster for the fan favorite, the team chose to designate Santiago Espinal for assignment.

Hernandez admitted part of his frustration was taking a roster spot when he was re-injured after four at-bats

“Frustrating to say the least. Not just because I missed time, but me coming back got somebody off the roster … and I was only able to give the team four at-bats," Hernandez said.

Espinal was one of LA's veteran infield options, but it's unclear whether he will clear waivers in the coming days. That leaves the Dodgers with a slumping Hyeseong Kim and Freeland, who was not in Tuesday's lineup for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Initially, the Dodgers' plan likely would have been to replace Kim on the roster, but Hernandez's injury could prove to leave room for both young infielders.

The Dodgers are also expecting utility man Tommy Edman to return soon. He began a rehab assignment Tuesday and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Edman played five innings at second base and Roberts revealed the plan is for him to take over the everyday duties at the position upon his return.

Hernandez's injury leaves the position group once again thin and it's a gut punch for a Dodgers team that feeds off of his energy.

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